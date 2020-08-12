The LCS Summer Split playoffs start this weekend. And with four weeks of matches determining who gets to attend the World Championship next month, there’s a lot of League of Legends action to prepare for.

With a double-elimination bracket featuring eight teams, the top two seeded teams, Cloud9 and Team Liquid, will have a bye in the first round this weekend. All matches for the event will be best-of-five and the two teams that make it to the finals will qualify for Worlds.

From there, the third-place team will get a chance to compete in the Worlds play-in stage.

With four teams that had more than 11 wins during the regular season, the fight for Worlds spots will likely end with at least one strong team disappointed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 LCS Summer Split playoffs.

Schedule

You can watch all of the matches on the LCS’ Twitch channel.

Round one

Thursday, Aug. 13

3pm CT: Golden Guardians vs. TSM

Friday, Aug. 14

3pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. FlyQuest

Saturday, Aug. 15

3pm CT: Dignitas vs. TBD

Sunday, Aug. 16

3pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. TBD

Round two

Thursday, Aug. 20

3pm CT: Cloud9 vs. TBD

Friday, Aug. 21

3pm CT: Team Liquid vs. TBD

Round three

TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Semifinals

TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Finals

TBD

TBD vs. TBD

