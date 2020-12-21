How to watch the 2020 Demacia Cup: Format, schedule, and more

The offseason can be one of the more exciting times to play League of Legends for players who like trying out new strategies, but it may feel like an eternity for die-hard fans of the game’s competitive scene. Just like the rest of the player base, professionals also take their time to test the new changes and decide on new techniques to bust out when the league kicks off.

The competitive season doesn’t go live until the ranked season officially starts in most regions, meaning you may need to watch a ton of highlights to satisfy your competitive itch. Knowing that most fans would run out of clips to watch, the Chinese League scene is hosting Demacia Cup 2020, an event that will feature all 17 LPL teams alongside three LDL, and four amateur teams.

Though the tournament may look like a gigantic playground for the top LPL teams, the level of competition within the Chinese League scene is unlike any other around the world, meaning there could be upsets of any size as the tournament plays out.

Schedule and format

The first match of the 2020 Demacia Cup will start at Dec. 21, 9pm CT, but the broadcast can start a little bit earlier with analysts and casters setting up the event. The Demacia Cup will run for six days, concluding on Dec. 27.

A total of 24 teams will be participating in the event and the top four LPL teams will receive a bye to the quarterfinals. Top Esports, JD Gaming, Suning, and LGD Gaming won’t be able to face each other until semifinals.

The rest of the 20 teams will participate in four groups of five teams, featuring a snake draft system. Each group’s last-drafted team will get a chance to switch a team in their group with any other non-amateur team participating in the tournament.

The group stage will feature a round-robin format and each match will be a best-of-one. All matches during the bracket stage will be best-of-fives.

Where to watch the Demacia Cup 2020?

You can tune into the Demacia Cup 2020 through theScore’s Twitch and YouTube broadcasts. If you know your way around the Chinese language, you can also catch the action live on Tencent’s livestream.

Teams participating

LPL Teams

Bilibili Gaming

Top : Demon

: Demon Jungle : L3EST16

: L3EST16 Mid : CLX

: CLX ADC : Able

: Able Support: Xinmo

EDward Gaming

Top: Xiaoxiang

Xiaoxiang Jungle: Jiejie

Jiejie Mid: Gori

Gori ADC: Hope

Hope Support: Xiamu

eStar

Top: Zs

Zs Jungle: H4cker

H4cker Mid: Irma

Irma ADC: Rat

Rat Support: Shiuac

FunPlus Phoenix

Top: Xiaolaohu

Xiaolaohu Jungle: Tian

Tian Mid: Doinb

Doinb ADC: Lwx

Lwx Support: Crisp

Invictus Gaming

Top: Neny

Neny Jungle: Xun

Xun Mid: Rookie

Rookie ADC: Puff

Puff Support: Baolan

JD Gaming

Top: Zoom

Zoom Jungle: Kanavi

Kanavi Mid: Xiye

Xiye ADC: LokeN

LokeN Support: LvMao

LGD Gaming

Top: Cult

Cult Jungle: Flora

Flora Mid: Limpid

Limpid ADC: Garvey

Garvey Support: Peace

LNG Esports

Top: M1kuya

M1kuya Jungle: Tarzan

Tarzan Mid: Icon

Icon ADC: Light

Light Support: Iwandy

Oh My God

Top: New

New Jungle: Aki

Aki Mid: Bright

Bright ADC: Eric

Eric Support: cold

Rogue Warriors

Top: Ziv

Ziv Jungle: Haro

Haro Mid: Forge

Forge ADC: Betty

Betty Support: Qiuqiu

Royal Never Give Up

Top: Xiaobai

Xiaobai Jungle: Wei

Wei Mid: Cryin

Cryin ADC: Gala

Gala Support: Ming

Suning

Top: Bin

Bin Jungle: SofM

SofM Mid: Angel

Angel ADC: Huanfeng

Huanfeng Support: On

Team WE

Top: Breathe

Breathe Jungle: Beishang

Beishang Mid: Shanks

Shanks ADC: Jiumeng

Jiumeng Support: Missing

Top Esports

Top: 369

369 Jungle: Karsa

Karsa Mid: Knight

Knight ADC: Jackeylove

Jackeylove Support: Yuvanjia

TT Gaming

Top: Chelizi

Chelizi Jungle: VV

VV Mid: Sky

Sky ADC: Cherub

Cherub Support: Teeen

Vici Gaming

Top: Cube

Cube Jungle: Aix

Aix Mid: FoFo

FoFo ADC: iBoy

iBoy Support: Maestro

Victory Five

Top: Langx

Langx Jungle: Weiwei

Weiwei Mid: Mole

Mole ADC: Y4

Y4 Support: Ppgod

LDL Teams

Shu Dai Xiong Gaming

Top: Zaza

Zaza Jungle: Yanxiang

Yanxiang Mid: Duye

Duye ADC: Kepler

Kepler Support: Shadow

Legend Esport Gaming

Top: Shanji

Shanji Jungle: Haonan

Haonan Mid: Novice

Novice ADC: Chelly

Chelly Support: Cerasus

Young Miracles

Top: Qingtian

Qingtian Jungle: Famingjia

Famingjia Mid: Fangyuan

Fangyuan ADC: Xing

Xing Support: Ke

Ameteur Teams

DYU

Top: Thh

Thh Jungle: Geju

Geju Mid: Jichao

Jichao ADC: Shiye

Shiye Support: Linjie

CMG

Top: Yuurih

Yuurih Jungle: Jasmine

Jasmine Mid: Ziyu

Ziyu ADC: Leon

Leon Support: Yyc

HMD

Top: Lain

Lain Jungle: Chuyu

Chuyu Mid: Lye

Lye ADC: Zholly

Zholly Support: Miz

LYA

Top: Ugety

Ugety Jungle: Xhow

Xhow Mid: Haichao

Haichao ADC: Flipped

Flipped Support: Jwei

