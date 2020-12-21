How to watch the 2020 Demacia Cup: Format, schedule, and more

The offseason can be one of the more exciting times to play League of Legends for players who like trying out new strategies, but it may feel like an eternity for die-hard fans of the game’s competitive scene. Just like the rest of the player base, professionals also take their time to test the new changes and decide on new techniques to bust out when the league kicks off.
The competitive season doesn’t go live until the ranked season officially starts in most regions, meaning you may need to watch a ton of highlights to satisfy your competitive itch. Knowing that most fans would run out of clips to watch, the Chinese League scene is hosting Demacia Cup 2020, an event that will feature all 17 LPL teams alongside three LDL, and four amateur teams.
Though the tournament may look like a gigantic playground for the top LPL teams, the level of competition within the Chinese League scene is unlike any other around the world, meaning there could be upsets of any size as the tournament plays out.
Schedule and format
The first match of the 2020 Demacia Cup will start at Dec. 21, 9pm CT, but the broadcast can start a little bit earlier with analysts and casters setting up the event. The Demacia Cup will run for six days, concluding on Dec. 27.
A total of 24 teams will be participating in the event and the top four LPL teams will receive a bye to the quarterfinals. Top Esports, JD Gaming, Suning, and LGD Gaming won’t be able to face each other until semifinals.
The rest of the 20 teams will participate in four groups of five teams, featuring a snake draft system. Each group’s last-drafted team will get a chance to switch a team in their group with any other non-amateur team participating in the tournament.
The group stage will feature a round-robin format and each match will be a best-of-one. All matches during the bracket stage will be best-of-fives.
Where to watch the Demacia Cup 2020?
You can tune into the Demacia Cup 2020 through theScore’s Twitch and YouTube broadcasts. If you know your way around the Chinese language, you can also catch the action live on Tencent’s livestream.
Teams participating
LPL Teams
Bilibili Gaming
- Top: Demon
- Jungle: L3EST16
- Mid: CLX
- ADC: Able
- Support: Xinmo
EDward Gaming
- Top: Xiaoxiang
- Jungle: Jiejie
- Mid: Gori
- ADC: Hope
- Support: Xiamu
eStar
- Top: Zs
- Jungle: H4cker
- Mid: Irma
- ADC: Rat
- Support: Shiuac
FunPlus Phoenix
- Top: Xiaolaohu
- Jungle: Tian
- Mid: Doinb
- ADC: Lwx
- Support: Crisp
Invictus Gaming
- Top: Neny
- Jungle: Xun
- Mid: Rookie
- ADC: Puff
- Support: Baolan
JD Gaming
- Top: Zoom
- Jungle: Kanavi
- Mid: Xiye
- ADC: LokeN
- Support: LvMao
LGD Gaming
- Top: Cult
- Jungle: Flora
- Mid: Limpid
- ADC: Garvey
- Support: Peace
LNG Esports
- Top: M1kuya
- Jungle: Tarzan
- Mid: Icon
- ADC: Light
- Support: Iwandy
Oh My God
- Top: New
- Jungle: Aki
- Mid: Bright
- ADC: Eric
- Support: cold
Rogue Warriors
- Top: Ziv
- Jungle: Haro
- Mid: Forge
- ADC: Betty
- Support: Qiuqiu
Royal Never Give Up
- Top: Xiaobai
- Jungle: Wei
- Mid: Cryin
- ADC: Gala
- Support: Ming
Suning
- Top: Bin
- Jungle: SofM
- Mid: Angel
- ADC: Huanfeng
- Support: On
Team WE
- Top: Breathe
- Jungle: Beishang
- Mid: Shanks
- ADC: Jiumeng
- Support: Missing
Top Esports
- Top: 369
- Jungle: Karsa
- Mid: Knight
- ADC: Jackeylove
- Support: Yuvanjia
TT Gaming
- Top: Chelizi
- Jungle: VV
- Mid: Sky
- ADC: Cherub
- Support: Teeen
Vici Gaming
- Top: Cube
- Jungle: Aix
- Mid: FoFo
- ADC: iBoy
- Support: Maestro
Victory Five
- Top: Langx
- Jungle: Weiwei
- Mid: Mole
- ADC: Y4
- Support: Ppgod
LDL Teams
Shu Dai Xiong Gaming
- Top: Zaza
- Jungle: Yanxiang
- Mid: Duye
- ADC: Kepler
- Support: Shadow
Legend Esport Gaming
- Top: Shanji
- Jungle: Haonan
- Mid: Novice
- ADC: Chelly
- Support: Cerasus
Young Miracles
- Top: Qingtian
- Jungle: Famingjia
- Mid: Fangyuan
- ADC: Xing
- Support: Ke
Ameteur Teams
DYU
- Top: Thh
- Jungle: Geju
- Mid: Jichao
- ADC: Shiye
- Support: Linjie
CMG
- Top: Yuurih
- Jungle: Jasmine
- Mid: Ziyu
- ADC: Leon
- Support: Yyc
HMD
- Top: Lain
- Jungle: Chuyu
- Mid: Lye
- ADC: Zholly
- Support: Miz
LYA
- Top: Ugety
- Jungle: Xhow
- Mid: Haichao
- ADC: Flipped
- Support: Jwei
