Everything you need to know about the Mid-Season Invitational.

The first international League of Legends event of the year kicks off with the Mid-Season Invitational in Reykjavík, Iceland on May 6.

The event brings together 11 of the best teams from around the world in a three-week tournament–but the stakes have never been higher. This year, to incentivize teams to perform on the big stage, Riot Games has introduced a new format and prize structure.

The developer scrapped the play-in stage, which involved eight minor regions in a pre-tournament bracket, and has split the 11 teams into four tiers based on the results of the last two years of international tournaments. The result of this is three groups that Riot’s global director of operations Tom Martell drew “utilizing software to ‘randomly’” assign the teams.

Here’s how to watch MSI 2021.

Groups

Group A

Royal Never Give Up (LPL)

Unicorns of Love (LCL)

Pentanet.GG (LCO)

Group B

MAD Lions (LEC)

PSG Talon (PCS)

İstanbul Wildcats (TCL)

PaiN Gaming (CBLOL)

Group C

DAMWON Gaming (LCK)

Cloud9 (LCS)

DetonatioN FocusMe (LJL)

Infinity Esports (LLA)

Format

The event will be split into three separate stages this year. There’s the Group stage, the Rumble stage, and the Knockout stage.

Group stage Double round-robin for Groups B and C Quadruple round-robin for Group A Matches are best-of-one The two top teams from each group will advance to the Rumble stage



Rumble stage Double round-robin Matches are best-of-one The top four teams will advance to the Knockout stage



Knockout stage Single elimination bracket Matches are best of five Semifinals, finals



Schedule

MSI 2021 kicks off on May 6 at 8am CT. The three-week tournament concludes with the semis on May 21 to 22 and the finals on May 23 at 8am CT.

Group stage

May 6 at 8am CT

DWG KIA vs. Cloud9

Gillette Infinity vs. DetonatioN FocusMe

Royal Never Give Up vs. Pentanet.GG

Pentanet.gg vs. Unicorns of Love

İstanbul Wild Cats vs. paiN Gaming

MAD Lions vs. PSG Talon

May 7 at 8am CT

Pentanet.GG vs. Royal Never Give Up

Unicorns of Love vs. Royal Never Give Up

Gillette Infinity vs. DWG KIA

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Cloud9

İstanbul Wild Cats vs. MAD Lions

PaiN Gaming vs. PSG Talon

May 9 at 8am CT

Royal Never Give Up vs. Unicorns of Love

Unicorns of Love vs. Pentanet.GG

DWG KIA vs. DetonatioN FocusMe

Cloud9 vs. Gillette Infinity

MAD Lions vs. PaiN Gaming

PSG Talon vs. İstanbul Wild Cats

May 9 at 8am CT

Unicorns of Love vs. Royal Never Give Up

Unicorns of Love vs. Pentanet.GG

Royal Never Give up vs. Pentanet.GG

Royal Never Give up vs. Unicorns of Love

Pentanet.GG vs. Unicorns of Love

Pentanet.GG vs. Royal Never Give Up

May 10 at 8am CT

MAD Lions vs. İstanbul Wild Cats

PSG Talon vs. PaiN Gaming

İstanbul Wild Cats vs. PSG Talon

PaiN Gaming vs. MAD Lions

PaiN Gaming vs. İstanbul Wild Cats

PSG Talon vs. MAD Lions

May 11 at 8am CT

Cloud9 vs. DWG KIA

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Gillette Infinity

DWG KIA vs. Gillette Infinity

Cloud9 vs. DetonatioN FocusMe

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. DWG KIA

Gillette Infinity vs. Cloud9

Where to watch

MSI 2021 will be available to watch on Twitch and YouTube with live commentary on Riot’s official channels. It will also be streamed on LoL Esports.