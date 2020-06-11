How to watch LEC’s 2020 Summer Split

The LEC is returning this weekend for the second half of the year.

Ten of the best League of Legends teams in Europe will be going against each other later this week for a chance to represent their region at this year’s World Championship.

The top four teams from the 2020 LEC Summer Split will attend Worlds and face off against teams from the rest of the world. Europe has been on fire recently, reaching the Worlds finals for the past two years.

Following a role swap between Perkz and Caps in the 2019 offseason, G2 Esports maintained their dominance in Europe and won their third championship in a row. Even though they were knocked down to the lower bracket in the first round of playoffs, their experience and desire to win allowed them to climb back through and face Fnatic in the 2020 Spring Split final.

Fnatic, on the other hand, have adapted quite well after Broxah’s departure. Selfmade’s in-built synergy with Nemesis from their previous time playing together has brought a lot of success to the Fnatic squad—but not enough to win a Championship, though.

While the two veterans are constantly battling each other, there’s a couple of notable rookies who have put up a good show in the Spring Split and all eyes should be on them heading into the summer. The most notable rookies are the MAD Lions squad, who shocked fans by taking games off of G2 in the first round of playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 LEC Summer Split, including the schedule for week one and the broadcast’s streaming options.

Related: LEC Summer 2020 roster tracker

Schedule

You can watch all games on the LCS Twitch channel or on the LoL Esports page, where you get rewarded for watching with rewards such as Summoner Icons, Blue Essence, Hextech Chests and Keys.

Friday, June 12

1pm CT – MAD Lions vs G2 Esports

2pm CT – Vitality vs Schalke04

3pm CT – Origen vs SK Gaming

4pm CT – Rogue vs Excel Esports

5pm CT – Misfits Gaming vs Fnatic

Saturday, June 13

12pm CT – Schalke04 vs SK Gaming

1pm CT – Rogue vs Misfits Gaming

2pm CT – Excel Esports vs MAD Lions

3pm CT – Fnatic vs Vitality

4pm CT – G2 Esports vs Origen

Sunday, June 14

12pm CT – SK Gaming vs MAD Lions

1pm CT – Schalke 04 vs Rogue

2pm CT – Origen vs Misfits Gaming

3pm CT – G2 Esports vs Vitality

4pm CT – Fnatic vs Excel Esports

The full schedule for the LEC can be found here.

Matches to watch