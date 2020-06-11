How to watch LEC’s 2020 Summer Split

Ten of the best League of Legends teams in Europe will be going against each other later this week for a chance to represent their region at this year’s World Championship.
The top four teams from the 2020 LEC Summer Split will attend Worlds and face off against teams from the rest of the world. Europe has been on fire recently, reaching the Worlds finals for the past two years.
Following a role swap between Perkz and Caps in the 2019 offseason, G2 Esports maintained their dominance in Europe and won their third championship in a row. Even though they were knocked down to the lower bracket in the first round of playoffs, their experience and desire to win allowed them to climb back through and face Fnatic in the 2020 Spring Split final.
Fnatic, on the other hand, have adapted quite well after Broxah’s departure. Selfmade’s in-built synergy with Nemesis from their previous time playing together has brought a lot of success to the Fnatic squad—but not enough to win a Championship, though.
While the two veterans are constantly battling each other, there’s a couple of notable rookies who have put up a good show in the Spring Split and all eyes should be on them heading into the summer. The most notable rookies are the MAD Lions squad, who shocked fans by taking games off of G2 in the first round of playoffs.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 LEC Summer Split, including the schedule for week one and the broadcast’s streaming options.
Schedule
You can watch all games on the LCS Twitch channel or on the LoL Esports page, where you get rewarded for watching with rewards such as Summoner Icons, Blue Essence, Hextech Chests and Keys.
Friday, June 12
- 1pm CT – MAD Lions vs G2 Esports
- 2pm CT – Vitality vs Schalke04
- 3pm CT – Origen vs SK Gaming
- 4pm CT – Rogue vs Excel Esports
- 5pm CT – Misfits Gaming vs Fnatic
Saturday, June 13
- 12pm CT – Schalke04 vs SK Gaming
- 1pm CT – Rogue vs Misfits Gaming
- 2pm CT – Excel Esports vs MAD Lions
- 3pm CT – Fnatic vs Vitality
- 4pm CT – G2 Esports vs Origen
Sunday, June 14
- 12pm CT – SK Gaming vs MAD Lions
- 1pm CT – Schalke 04 vs Rogue
- 2pm CT – Origen vs Misfits Gaming
- 3pm CT – G2 Esports vs Vitality
- 4pm CT – Fnatic vs Excel Esports
The full schedule for the LEC can be found here.
Matches to watch
- G2 Esports vs MAD Lions: Will G2 Esports get sweet revenge after they were knocked down to the lower bracket in the first round of playoffs by the rookie squad or will they falter to the fresh blood? This match will show us if Perkz can withstand Carrzy’s pressure in the bottom lane.
- Fnatic vs Excel Esports: Youngbuck has something to prove after he left Fnatic. He wanted to grow young players into becoming World Champions. What better challenge is there if not to face his former team?
- Schalke 04 vs Rogue: Schalke 04 is starting with a clean blank state. Their first opponent is a worthy one in Rogue. Will Schalke 04’s updated roster start better than their previous split or will they crash and burn and miss playoffs once again?