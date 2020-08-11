Can G2 defend their title? Will S04 make the miracle run? Do Fnatic have what it takes secure a spot at Worlds? Find out next weekend.

The 2020 LEC Summer Split playoff bracket has finally been decided after what could go down as the most nail-biting, down to the wire regular season in League of Legends history.

Eight weeks of back and forth action, upsets, underdog stories, miracle runs, and heartbreak has all boiled down to this.

Rogue, the surprising winners of the regular season, MAD Lions, G2 Esports, Fnatic, SK Gaming, and Schalke 04 have each earned their spot in the playoffs next weekend.

For the first time, the top four teams will advance to Worlds 2020 where they’ll represent Europe in Shanghai this September.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 LEC Summer Split playoffs.

Schedule

You can watch all matches on the LEC’s Twitch channel.

Round one

Friday, Aug. 21

11am CT: SK Gaming vs. Schalke 04

Saturday, Aug. 22

10am CT: G2 Esports vs. MAD Lions

Sunday, Aug. 23

10am CT: Rogue vs. Fnatic

Round two

TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Round three

TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Semifinals

TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Finals

TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Each match will be played in a best-of-five.

Matches to watch

G2 Esports vs. MAD Lions: G2 had an uncharacteristically poor start to the season, dropping games left, right, and center. After a month of practice, though, they picked up the pace and regained their position toward the top of the standings. MAD took the opposite approach, dominating in the front half before dropping off in the closing stages of the split. G2 will try to keep up their momentum, while MAD look to bounce back.

SK Gaming vs. Schalke 04: If you like underdog stories and miracle runs, SK vs. S04 is the match for you. S04 did the impossible this season and clawed back from 0-8, winning 10 consecutive games and narrowly advancing to the playoffs. They now look like one of the best teams in Europe. But can SK stop them?

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.