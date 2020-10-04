How to play in the Worlds 2020 Clash event

Since its initial tests, Clash has evolved into a great way to increase hype during the prime periods of each League of Legends season. Clash is a great way to captivate seasonal highs alongside squadmates and is filled with awesome rewards that you can use to show off in ranked matches later.

All the Clash events so far have been quite similar to each other. But for Worlds 2020, Riot announced that it was cooking something special. Taking place on Oct. 10, 11, 17, and 18, the Worlds Clash event will hit the live servers with stakes higher than ever.

League fans will have a chance to prove themselves in 16-team brackets, and the reward pool includes a trophy, four victory banners, and two unique logos. Each exclusive banner will feature iconic characteristics of the Worlds event and Elemental Drakes.

These aren’t the only rewards you may add to your collection, however. World 2020 Clash tournaments will also have a small chance to drop Championship skin permanents and Worlds loot orbs.

Like previous events, you’ll have the option to increase the stakes even further by participating in the premium bracket by cashing in more event tickets. Here’s what is inside of Premium Ticket loot capsules:

Championship Skin Shard: Eighth through 15th place

Championship Skin Permanent: First through seventh place

All tickets (basic and premium) receive a Worlds Orb: First place

While the rewards sound promising and engaging, there are some conditions that you have to satisfy to take your place in the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know to play in the Worlds 2020 Clash event.

Make sure your team is fit to compete

Clash doesn’t have a matchmaking system for teams, so you’ll need to make sure you have a total of five players ready to play under the same banner. All team members need to complete their placement matches since unranked players aren’t allowed in the tournament.

Both solo and flex queue rankings are acceptable in this case, meaning you just need to be ranked in at least one of them. You’ll also need to have an honor level of at least two since anything below that indicates that a player was recently punished for bad conduct.

As an anti-smurfing measure, Riot asks each Clash contestant to verify their accounts via phone numbers. You’ll need to navigate to the settings section on your client and enter the General tab from the left bar. The account verification process will be just below the Initiate Full Repair button.

Create your team before the event kicks off

Your squad leader needs to form the team via the Clash menu that becomes available as the event rolls out.

The Create a Team button should be highlighted on your client if you aren’t a part of any squad, and you’ll be prompted with a pop-up that’ll ask you to pick a team name alongside a logo.

After creating your team, you’ll need to invite everyone manually, and they’ll need to accept the call for arms to participate in the Worlds 2020 Clash event. If you’re short on members, you’ll need to find a replacement before the event day to avoid any last-minute panic moments.

We recommend checking out community hubs on Discord and Reddit so you don’t miss out on the first day of the hype.

Team signups for the first weekend open on Monday, Oct. 5, while the second week’s signups open on Monday, Oct. 12.

Don’t go AFK before the event starts

Even if you may have five players on your team, each squad member will need to lock in to indicate they’re ready to play 30 minutes before the tournament starts. A single person failing to lock in will remove your team from the pool and cause you not to participate in that day’s Clash event.

Everything else you need to know about the Worlds 2020 Clash event

If the Worlds 2020 Clash event will be your first Clash experience, then there is more that you should need to know.

All champions will be unlocked in Clash matches, and you’ll be able to see the most successful picks of your enemy. This is a double-edged sword, however, since they’ll also be able to see your favorite champions, meaning your best champions are highly likely to get banned.

While Clash allows all players from different skill levels to play together, the algorithm favors the higher-ranked players when it comes to deciding the tier of a team. This means that even if you form a team with a Diamond and four Iron players, your team is going to be placed into a tier-one bracket.

Don’t beat yourself up if you get knocked out during the early stages of the tournament since you’ll move to a consolation bracket against other teams that were eliminated in the same stage as your team. Winning the consolation bracket won’t award you with a trophy, but it’s an excellent way to salvage the best out of an unfortunate situation.

All matches are played as best-of-ones, meaning you’ll have a single chance to prove that you’re better than the opposing team.

Pauses and remakes aren’t available in Clash matches to avoid matches to overrun more than the average game length. If your game ends before the other match in your bracket, you’ll need to wait for it to finish before starting your next game. You’ll get a DQ team if the enemy team doesn’t show up to your match.

Towers in Clash will become more fragile after 60 minutes into the game, and they’ll start damaging themselves after the 65 minutes mark. If the game still continues up until the 70-minute threshold, one team will win automatically based on the statistics at the time limit. This measure assures no Clash game takes longer than the pre-decided time limits by Riot.