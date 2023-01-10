Who could say no to free drops?

The 2023 League of Legends season has already started ahead of the major leagues’ launch with the first-ever Season Kickoff hosted across the world.

Today and tomorrow, Jan. 11, each league will feature a showmatch between two rosters created solely for the event. When a showmatch ends, another league will take over on the broadcast, and so on.

In addition to providing a first peek at the competitive season and a fun match, the event is also giving away free drops for fans who watch the broadcast.

Here’s how to get the drops from the 2023 Season Kickoff event.

How to get drops from League‘s Season 2023 Kickoff event

To enable drops, you must watch the event from Riot Games’ official LoLesports website. If the broadcast doesn’t appear when clicking on this link, you can simply click on Riot’s live information in the top-left corner of the screen.

Then, you have to log in with your League of Legends account to receive the drops.

To check if you’ve met all requirements to get drops from the 2023 Season Kickoff event, you can click on the Rewards tab under the screen. You’ll see a checked circle and a confirmation you’ll be earning drops while watching the event, as shown below.

Screengrab via Lolesports

The broadcast will be up without any interruption from today, 3am CT, until tomorrow, 10pm CT. Here’s the full schedule.

You’ll likely be able to earn drops even during rebroadcasts, which are planned from 4pm to 11pm CT today and until 10pm CT tomorrow.