How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends

Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.

In the case of the Worlds 2022 battle pass, we had three minor events included: Spirit Blossom, Tales from the Rift, and the Empyrean event. Each event, naturally, has its own set of missions you need to complete to progress and get more rewards, like Mythic Essence and Worlds 2022 tokens. Although each event has its own set of missions, there’s one mission that ties them all together—Worlds Tour 2022 Missions.

The Worlds Tour 2022 Missions consists of three separate missions, each one tied to a specific aforementioned event–Spirit Blossom, Tales from the Rift, and the Empyrean event. If you’ve completed all your missions from the past two events, you’ll probably only see the “Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices” quest still lingering in your mission panel.

Here’s how to complete “Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices,” still waiting to be completed.

How to complete “Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices”

The mission “Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices,” unlocked with Patch 12.21 went live on Nov. 2. Originally, the quest could be seen among other Worlds Tour 2022 Missions, but you couldn’t complete it. To complete “Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices,” you’ll need to complete all Empyrean missions that went live with the most recent patch—Patch 12.21.

All Empyrean missions