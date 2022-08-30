High-impact pro League picks, including Renekton, Sivir, others to receive nerfs in Patch 12.17

The League of Legends Patch 12.17 preview was released earlier today, with another strong focus on balancing champions who could impact the 2022 pro meta.

Patch 12.17 will be one of the final League patches released before the start of the 2022 World Championship, so the game’s dev team is making a conscious effort to keep the pro meta in tip-top shape before the best 24 teams in the world compete for the Summoner’s Cup next month.

“Playoffs have been pretty exciting, and we’re happy with the state of things,” lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison said on Twitter.

“For 12.17, adjusting a few of the outliers, not trying for big swings here, but just trying to tap down a few outliers and add a few situational picks back into the meta.”

An even number of champions are being nerfed as there are buffed in Patch 12.17, with nine champions seeing their power reduced and another nine more seeing theirs increased. Among the champs nerfed in Patch 12.17, representatives from all five positions on Summoner’s Rift are present.

Nami is receiving the most specific nerf in the patch, with her Electrocute-focused build being targeted. Ever since Nami re-entered the pro meta during last year’s World Championship, Electrocute has been the Keystone rune of choice for support players picking her. Nami’s E, Tidecaller’s Blessing, procs Electrocute when she buffs her allies with it, making it a no-brainer of a choice over other Keystones such as Guardian and Summon Aery.

The only other dedicated support being nerfed this patch is Taric, and the only other champion that’s viable in the bot lane as a partner at the AD carry position seeing nerfs is Sivir. Sivir received a mid-scope update in Patch 12.13, and has received buffs and nerfs via ensuing hotfixes and patches ever since. Patch 12.17 will be no different: the champion will once again be hit with the nerf stick after seeing a resurgence in both pro play and on the solo queue ladder.

Mid lane features three of its champions being nerfed—Azir, Ahri, and Sylas— while the jungle has two of its representatives—Trundle and Wukong— on the chopping block, as well. Speaking of the chopping block, Renekton is the only top lane champion set to be nerfed in Patch 12.17.

Many more champions could see their most optimal League build paths change in the coming weeks when Riot ships out adjustments to Stopwatch, Guardian Angel, and Zhonya’s Hourglass.

All three of those items are also set to be altered in Patch 12.17.

Patch 12.17 will be launched on Sept. 8, according to the official League of Legends patch schedule. The League World Championship will begin on Thursday, Sept. 29.