Here are the results for the 2021 LCK Spring Split playoffs

The top six teams will battle for the title of LCK champions with a new playoff format.

The 2021 LCK Spring Split playoffs started on March 31 and will continue until April 10. The top six teams in the regular split will be battling for the title of LCK champion and a spot at the Mid-Season Invitational.

DWG KIA looked strong heading into this split after winning the 2020 League of Legends World Championship. They dominated their opposition and secured the highest seed going into the playoffs. Gen.G trailed closely in second place with one of the most methodical playstyles in the LCK. While T1 started their season quite poorly, they’ve bounced back and are looking for yet another LCK trophy.

This will be the debut of a new playoff format over in the LCK, moving from their old gauntlet-style format to a new single-elimination bracket. While a double-elimination bracket would be more competitive, it’s a good start for the LCK for now. The old bracket had only five teams competing with the first round being only a best-of-three.

Rank Team name Series Games Points 1 DWG KIA 16-2 33-10 +23 2 Gen.G 13-5 29-15 +14 3 Hanwha Life Esports 12-6 26-18 +8 4 T1 11-7 27-17 +10 5 DRX 9-9 21-26 -5 6 Nongshim RedForce 7-11 18-24 -6

Screengrab via lol.fandom.com

Here are the results from the 2021 LCK Spring split playoffs.

Quarterfinals

March 31: Hanwha Life Esports 3-2 Nongshim RedForce

3-2 Nongshim RedForce April 1: T1 vs. DRX

Semifinals

April 3: DWG KIA vs. TBD

April 4: Gen.G vs. TBD

Finals

April 10: TBD vs. TBD

Every match will be streamed at 3am CT on the official Riot Games LCK Twitch channel.

