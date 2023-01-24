Here are all the skins releasing in League Patch 13.1B

The Lunar New Year is finally upon us and Riot Games is helping League of Legends players celebrate the festivities with some new cosmetics to enjoy while they battle on Summoner’s Rift.

Kicking off the new year, the developers have created six new skins for summoners to enjoy while the Year of the Rabbit hops forward through the remainder of January. The Lunar New Year skin universe encompasses four skin lines: Lunar Beast, Lunar Revel, and Lunar Revel: Firecracker and Porcelain.

For 2023, Ashe, Kha’Zix, Malphite, Qiyana, and Thresh will be joining the Heavenly Realm of the Lunar Revel cosmetics, while the existing Porcelain Lissandra will be joining the high ranks of League‘s prestige skins as well.

These new skins were supposed to be released with Patch 13.2, but due to the recent cyber attack on Riot’s development environment, they will be coming in a hotfix patch for 13.1, alongside a handful of different changes.

Here are all the skins dropping for Patch 13.1B.

Lunar Empress Ashe



Lunar Guardian Kha’Zix



Lunar Guardian Malphite



Lunar Empress Qiyana



Lunar Emperor Thresh



Prestige Porcelain Lissandra



Patch 13.1B is scheduled to release on Thursday, Jan. 26.