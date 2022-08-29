Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event

Suit up and get ready for battle.

Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners.

League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.

The Steel Valkyrie event also features a few new champions as they join the fight among the stars, including skins like Strike Commander Camille, Cyber Halo Janna, Strike Paladin Lucian, and Armored Titan Nasus.

As always, an event pass can be purchased for 1650 RP that comes with 200 Tokens, four Star Guardian 2022 Orbs, and access to event pass missions.

For 2650 RP, players can get a League event pass bundle that includes everything in the regular pass, along with Janna, her Cyber Halo skin, border icon, 200 Steel Valkyrie tokens, and four Steel Valkyrie orbs.

Join in all the fun as the fight rages forward from Thursday, Aug. 25 at 3pm CT to Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1:59am CT.

Here are all the rewards and missions for the event pass.

MissionObjectiveRewards
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone OneEarn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games steel-valkyries-2022-pass-icon.webp
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Icon
Five Mythic Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone TwoEarn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games 10 Win XP Boost
Five Mythic Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022  Pass Milestone ThreeEarn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games Mystery Emote Permanent
Five Mythic Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone FourEarn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games now-we-fight-emote.webp
Now We Fight! Emote
Five Mythic Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022  Pass Milestone FiveEarn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games come-again-emote.webp
Come Again? Emote
Five Mythic Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone SixEarn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games lets-go-already-emote.webpLet’s Go Already! Emote
1500 Blue Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022  Pass Milestone SevenEarn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 500 Orange Essence
Hextech Key
Steel Valkyries 2022  Pass Milestone EightEarn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Masterwork Chest & Key
1500 Blue Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022  Pass Milestone NineEarn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Masterwork Chest
750 Orange Essence
Steel Valkyries 2022  Pass Milestone 10Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Steel Valkyries 2022 Orb
Masterwork Chest & Key

If you’re trying to save some cash while still stepping into the fray, there are free rewards that players can earn by progressing through the regular missions available to them. Here are all of the free, non-event pass missions available, should you so choose to accept them.

MissionObjective(s)Rewards
Operation Daedalus ReclaimedEarn 20,000 gold
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games		25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Personnel and ObjectivePlay one game with a premade group
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games		25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Search InitiatedGet 75 Vision Score
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games		25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Dreadnova AlertGet 40 Takedowns
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games		25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Repairs NecessaryHeal 20,000 damage
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 		25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Information EncryptedDestroy 10 structures as a team
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games		25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Corruption of PurposeKill 400 minions
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games		25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Deadly Force AuthorizedScore 10 Champion Kills
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games		25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Earn 100 Crowd Control ScoreEarn 100 Crowd Control Score25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
steel-valkyries-2022-event-icon.webp
Steel Valkyries 2022 Icon 
Mission Log ClosedPlay a game with, as, or against Janna, Lucian, Nasus, Camille
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

There are also weekly wins that players can collect as the event goes forward, with new rewards for each week that passes by:

MissionObjectiveTimeline
Week oneEarn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Thursday, Aug. 25, 3pm CT
Week twoEarn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Thursday, Sept. 1st, 3pm CT
Week threeEarn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Thursday, Sept. 8th, 3pm CT
Week fourEarn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Thursday, Sept. 15th, 3pm CT