Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners.

League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.

The Steel Valkyrie event also features a few new champions as they join the fight among the stars, including skins like Strike Commander Camille, Cyber Halo Janna, Strike Paladin Lucian, and Armored Titan Nasus.

As always, an event pass can be purchased for 1650 RP that comes with 200 Tokens, four Star Guardian 2022 Orbs, and access to event pass missions.

For 2650 RP, players can get a League event pass bundle that includes everything in the regular pass, along with Janna, her Cyber Halo skin, border icon, 200 Steel Valkyrie tokens, and four Steel Valkyrie orbs.

Join in all the fun as the fight rages forward from Thursday, Aug. 25 at 3pm CT to Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1:59am CT.

Here are all the rewards and missions for the event pass.

Mission Objective Rewards Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone One Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games

Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Icon

Five Mythic Essence Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Two Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games 10 Win XP Boost

Five Mythic Essence Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Three Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games Mystery Emote Permanent

Five Mythic Essence Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Four Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games

Now We Fight! Emote

Five Mythic Essence Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Five Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games

Come Again? Emote

Five Mythic Essence Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Six Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games Let’s Go Already! Emote

1500 Blue Essence Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Seven Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 500 Orange Essence

Hextech Key Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Eight Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Masterwork Chest & Key

1500 Blue Essence Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Nine Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Masterwork Chest

750 Orange Essence Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone 10 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games Steel Valkyries 2022 Orb

Masterwork Chest & Key

If you’re trying to save some cash while still stepping into the fray, there are free rewards that players can earn by progressing through the regular missions available to them. Here are all of the free, non-event pass missions available, should you so choose to accept them.

Mission Objective(s) Rewards Operation Daedalus Reclaimed Earn 20,000 gold

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens Personnel and Objective Play one game with a premade group

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens Search Initiated Get 75 Vision Score

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens Dreadnova Alert Get 40 Takedowns

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens Repairs Necessary Heal 20,000 damage

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens Information Encrypted Destroy 10 structures as a team

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens Corruption of Purpose Kill 400 minions

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens Deadly Force Authorized Score 10 Champion Kills

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens Earn 100 Crowd Control Score Earn 100 Crowd Control Score 25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens



Steel Valkyries 2022 Icon

Mission Log Closed Play a game with, as, or against Janna, Lucian, Nasus, Camille

OR

Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games

There are also weekly wins that players can collect as the event goes forward, with new rewards for each week that passes by: