Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners.
League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
The Steel Valkyrie event also features a few new champions as they join the fight among the stars, including skins like Strike Commander Camille, Cyber Halo Janna, Strike Paladin Lucian, and Armored Titan Nasus.
As always, an event pass can be purchased for 1650 RP that comes with 200 Tokens, four Star Guardian 2022 Orbs, and access to event pass missions.
For 2650 RP, players can get a League event pass bundle that includes everything in the regular pass, along with Janna, her Cyber Halo skin, border icon, 200 Steel Valkyrie tokens, and four Steel Valkyrie orbs.
Join in all the fun as the fight rages forward from Thursday, Aug. 25 at 3pm CT to Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1:59am CT.
Here are all the rewards and missions for the event pass.
|Mission
|Objective
|Rewards
|Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone One
|Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games
Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Icon
Five Mythic Essence
|Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Two
|Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games
|10 Win XP Boost
Five Mythic Essence
|Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Three
|Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Mystery Emote Permanent
Five Mythic Essence
|Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Four
|Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games
Now We Fight! Emote
Five Mythic Essence
|Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Five
|Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games
Come Again? Emote
Five Mythic Essence
|Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Six
|Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Let’s Go Already! Emote
1500 Blue Essence
|Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Seven
|Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
|500 Orange Essence
Hextech Key
|Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Eight
|Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Masterwork Chest & Key
1500 Blue Essence
|Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone Nine
|Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Masterwork Chest
750 Orange Essence
|Steel Valkyries 2022 Pass Milestone 10
|Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Steel Valkyries 2022 Orb
Masterwork Chest & Key
If you’re trying to save some cash while still stepping into the fray, there are free rewards that players can earn by progressing through the regular missions available to them. Here are all of the free, non-event pass missions available, should you so choose to accept them.
|Mission
|Objective(s)
|Rewards
|Operation Daedalus Reclaimed
|Earn 20,000 gold
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
|Personnel and Objective
|Play one game with a premade group
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
|Search Initiated
|Get 75 Vision Score
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
|Dreadnova Alert
|Get 40 Takedowns
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
|Repairs Necessary
|Heal 20,000 damage
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
|Information Encrypted
|Destroy 10 structures as a team
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
|Corruption of Purpose
|Kill 400 minions
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
|Deadly Force Authorized
|Score 10 Champion Kills
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
|25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
|Earn 100 Crowd Control Score
|Earn 100 Crowd Control Score
|25 Steel Valkyries 2022 Tokens
Steel Valkyries 2022 Icon
|Mission Log Closed
|Play a game with, as, or against Janna, Lucian, Nasus, Camille
OR
Earn 750 points from time spent playing and winning games
There are also weekly wins that players can collect as the event goes forward, with new rewards for each week that passes by:
|Mission
|Objective
|Timeline
|Week one
|Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Thursday, Aug. 25, 3pm CT
|Week two
|Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Thursday, Sept. 1st, 3pm CT
|Week three
|Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Thursday, Sept. 8th, 3pm CT
|Week four
|Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games
|Thursday, Sept. 15th, 3pm CT