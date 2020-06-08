Here are all 64 references, memes, and Easter eggs in the 2020 LCS Summer Split promo trailer

Riot sent fans on a scavenger hunt today with the 2020 LCS Summer Split trailer. But for those who don’t feel like sifting through all the memes, we’ve got you covered.
The promo trailer takes place at a diehard League of Legends fan’s home, following them as they go through their morning routine. To make things more interesting, Riot sprinkled in a ton of Easter eggs and references that cover eight years of iconic LCS moments.
LCS fans who want to figure all the Easter eggs out on their own, read no further—spoilers incoming.
Riot revealed all 64 references in the LCS Summer Split promotional trailer. Here they are.
- Rocket Fuel poster
- LCS pigeon
- K/DA Akali mask
- TL Paid by Steve
- Bjergsen’s beard
- DJ Shadow cassettes
- De La Soul cassettes
- Silver Scrapes cassette
- Captain Flowers’ Rap God mixtape
- Champ Select cassette
- TSM chant alarm clock
- Dyrus’ Mr. Pillow
- TL Blue plushie
- Poro plushie
- Rivington Bisland III’s motorcycle
- Zven can’t see Jensen
- Dr. Azael’s medicine
- Dash’s hair gel
- Dr. MarkZ’s medicine
- Body by Jensen cologne
- LeTigress’ tigress
- 100 Thieves’ sold merch
- Notorious P.O.B. poster
- Closet jersey swap GIF
- Doublelift’s trade from TL to TSM
- This or That arrow socks
- Ovilee’s (JoJo’s) Bizarre Adventure anime VHS
- Doublelift’s trophy case
- Meteos shoulder brush + shirt tug
- Sad Amumu mug
- Blaberfish the fish
- Honda MVP trophy plant
- The Dive podcast
- Orianna ball
- S3 Secrets GG book
- LCS Script book
- Jatt Stats Almanac book
- Moments & Memories book
- Donezo Manifesto book
- 10,000 Thoughts book
- Hextech LCS keychain
- LemonNation’s notebook
- Pastrytime
- Danish danish
- Dyrus’ 40-minute microwave
- Doran’s Blade knife
- Soaz’s baguette
- Jiizuke’s flamethrower
- Svenskeren’s (aka Spillskeren’s) sippy cup
- The Dive mug
- Swole Bros’ barbell
- FlyQuest’s TreeQuest
- Golden Guardians’ basketball hoop
- Wildturtle’s flash
- Baron Nashor
- Dignitas Baron throw
- Scarra finger guns meme
- Cloud9 logo cloud
- Cloud9’s 2020 Spring Split trophy
- LemonNation’s nodding GIF
- LCS shield logo
- Kobe casting from home
- Phreak casting from home
- “Let’s go!”
Fans eager to catch their favorite NA teams in action don’t have to wait long. The LCS kicks off this Friday, June 12.