Hanwha Life signs mid laner Mask, promotes Riss, Cheoni, and Baut

Hanwha Life Esports has welcomed four new players to its main roster for the 2021 LCK season, the South Korean League of Legends team announced earlier today.

The organization has gone through an overhaul in the offseason following the official announcement of the selected teams for the newly franchised 2021 LCK season. After parting ways with seven players throughout October and November, Hanwha signed five players, including veterans Chovy and Deft.

They’ll now be joined by former T1 and RunAway rookie Lee “Mask” Sang-hun, as well as three players from Hanwha’s academy team who have yet to participate in Challengers Korea: top laner Kang “Riss” Hyeon, bot laner Cho “Cheoni” Seung-mo, and support Han “Baut” Jin-sol.

Cheoni and Baut played in LCK Academy Series tournaments to showcase their skills and earned top-eight finishes in the October and November events.

The official main roster of Hanwha now includes 12 players, while the org’s academy team has only two remaining players. Lineup alterations will obviously need to be made to Hanwha’s main, substitute, and academy rosters to balance out the team ahead of the 2021 LCK season.

