Hanwha Life Esports signs Morgan and Winter

The team has finally announced its first two signings after recently letting go of its entire starting roster.

Hanwha Life Esports, one of the worst-performing teams in Korea’s LCK this year, has been making bold roster changes during the offseason in the hopes of achieving more competitive results in 2021.

With these lofty goals in mind, Hanwha has decided to add Team WE’s former top laner Park “Morgan” Gi-tae and Gen.G Academy’s jungler Kim “Winter” Yo-han, the League of Legends team announced today. Both of these players are signed with Hanwha until November 2022, according to the Global Contract Database.

With the recent departure of all five of the team’s starting players from the previous season, Morgan and Winter are the first two official players on Hanwha’s roster for the next season.

They’ll likely be starting for the team too, considering that Hanwha already has two academy players listed as substitutes behind Winter and Morgan for the top and jungle roles.

Morgan is coming back to the LCK after a lengthy stint in the LPL with JD Gaming and Team WE. Despite being paired with superstar level talent like Seo “Kanavi” Jin-hyeok and Zeng “Yagao” Qi, Morgan was never able to place higher than sixth in his domestic league and has yet to reach the Worlds stage.

Winter, on the other hand, has relatively little experience but is considered a promising prospect by pundits and fans within the Korean scene. Winter began 2020 with a fourth-place finish in the Challengers Korea Spring Split with Spear Gaming before being bought out by Gen.G for its academy roster and winning the Logitech G Rookie Invitational 2020 without dropping a game.

Both of Hanwha’s new signings are under the age of 20, so the org will once again be fielding a somewhat inexperienced lineup, similar to the last iteration of the team’s roster. Hanwha still has to sign three more players to round out its squad for next year, as well as a coach to replace the recently departed ex-coach Jeong “NoFe” No-chul.

