Hanwha Life Esports reverse sweep KT Rolster in second week of 2021 LCK Spring Split

Hanwha Life Esports reverse swept KT Rolster today in the second week of 2021 LCK Spring Split.

The MVP votes went to Deft for his Kai’Sa performances in the second and third game. He made a comeback possible in the second game when KT were ahead and used his impressive mechanics to be a reliable damage dealer for his team.

"우리 벌써 2승이야?😍"



오늘 치열한 공방전 끝에 KT롤스터를 상대로 승리하며 2승을 챙겼습니다. 응원해주신 팬분들께 감사드립니다!



We won against KT Rolster after a fierce match today. Thank you for supporting us.

The series began with an impressive draft by KT. They picked up Taliyah and Samira, two of the strongest picks in their respective roles. They weren’t able to utilize them in-game due to Hanwha Life Esports responding with a Twisted Fate for Chovy. He used the pick to stop KT’s early attempts to gank lanes with his ultimate and teleport summoner spell, keeping the game state even for both teams.

Teams exchanged blows from which KT came out ahead with some neutral objectives. After building up a gold lead, KT picked up the Baron and a kill on Chovy, which was enough for them to push the mid lane and finish the first game.

KT HyBriD's 11/1 Samira and Doran's Gnar get too big for HLE to handle, and they go up 1-0 on the series!

Following this loss, HLE adjusted their draft, giving Lucian to their star mid laner instead of Twisted Fate. While KT managed to shut him down quite well and were on track to pick up the second win of the series, Deft came in clutch and saved the day during the midgame with his Kai’Sa mechanics.

After stopping the bleeding, HLE picked up the slack and started picking up some dragons and towers. They were answering every move made by KT with equal force. In a surprising turn of events, KT decided to go for the Baron, which wiped them off the Rift and gave HLE the lead they needed to equalize the series.

HLE’s previous game win gave them a huge morale boost going into the third game, using it to overwhelm KT from the early game. The Twisted Fate pick for Chovy proved to be really impactful on the entire map, allowing HLE to run off with neutral objectives. After starving KT out of gold of experience in all lanes, HLE ended the series with a 30-minute win.

With this win, HLE(2-1) has climbed to the second place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split, tied with DRX. Their next match-up will put them to a huge test, they’ll be facing the unbeaten Gen.G who looks unstoppable. Tune in on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 5am CT to see if HLE can put a stop to Gen.G’s domination.

