Gragas and Lee Sin players seek to outmaneuver one another in League montage

Players who grow tired of simply queueing up on Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends sometimes look for other ways to enjoy the game with their friends. This can lead to situations where friends look to simply show their skill, resulting in plays that wouldn’t be seen elsewhere normally in the game.

This montage posted to Reddit brings together two aspects of League that always have fans invested: Lee Sin and Gragas outplays. These champions in particular have been known for their movement and displacement abilities that can render opponents completely immobile, so against one another, it becomes a battle of skill.

Each clip in this montage focuses on whether the Lee Sin or Gragas player can either make the flashiest play and secure a kill or die trying. With the Prowler’s Claw and Galeforce Mythic items, these champions are afforded extra dashes into their kits to make the plays even more intricate.

While the Lee Sin player successfully outmaneuvered the Gragas multiple times thanks to innately having more mobility, Gragas retaliated with body slam combos into kegs laying in wait—throwing Lee Sin into them even when it seemed like their opponent would not be near the keg.

These skirmishes between the Lee Sin and Gragas players appear to have been planned well beforehand since their choice of items that allow for this type of movement is unlikely to have been chosen in a normal game. Since all of the clips showcase the two players fighting in the mid lane, it is near certain that both were trying to outplay one another in a one-vs-one matchup for the enjoyment of themselves and viewers.

Though gameplay like this is unlikely to be seen in a normal game of League, these players have clearly mastered these two champions, giving new meaning to what it means to “outplay.”