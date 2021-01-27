Goredrinker, Ravenous Hydra, and Riftmaker targeted as Riot makes significant changes to systemic healing

Riot Games gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has finally dropped the details of League of Legends‘ upcoming Patch 11.3, and multiple big-ticket healing items are getting nerfs.

Healing has been one of the biggest talking points for fans and analysts alike, since a few items have been taking over both the pro scene and solo queue ladder. As a result, Scruffy said the team is bringing more reductions and adjustments to systemic healing.

Updated 11.3 preview with almost finished changes.



Credit to the team that does these, they work tirelessly to deliver better and better patches every 2 weeks. These are really the lifeblood of League, constant attention to keep things balanced and fresh. pic.twitter.com/wlwMqaKRwG — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 26, 2021

For example, Goredrinker has been touted as one of the strongest items in the game due to its massive healing on its active. The healing allows multiple champions, such as Olaf, Aatrox, and Kayn, to dive into an enemy team and then heal back to full with the press of a button. This healing is getting cut from 12 percent of one’s missing health to 8 percent.

Ravenous Hydra is also getting some of its omnivamp taken away, going from 15 percent to 10 percent. Additionally, Leeching Leer, Riftmaker, and Eclipse are all getting adjusted to reduce their omnivamp as well, but is also gaining buffs or changes in other aspects.

Leeching Leer might be getting a 5 percent reduction on its omnivamp, but it will also be getting a 100 health increase. In a similar vein, Riftmaker will be getting its omnivamp reduced from 15 percent to 8 percent, but it will now give an extra 150 health. Its passive has also changed from 5 percent magic penetration to eight ability power and 2 percent omnivamp.

Lastly, Eclipse will be getting a decent shield increase from 150 to 180, and from 75 to 90 for ranged champions. Unfortunately, the item’s omnivamp is being lowered by 2 percent.