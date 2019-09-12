Gnar, Sejuani, Swain, and Dragon units nerfed in a new round of Teamfight Tactics PBE balance changes

Riot Games has sent out a new batch of balance changes to Teamfight Tactics on the League of Legends PBE and a handful of powerful champions were hit with nerfs. Gnar, Swain, Sejuani, and Dragon units are all getting their power reduced.

Gnar is receiving a large reduction to his health gained when he turns into Mega Gnar. His original health gain of 300/600/900 has been lowered to 250/450/650, which is a huge nerf to his two-star and three-star transformations. Swain, a fellow Shapeshifter, also had his ability nerfed by a bit. His ultimate’s drain damage has been decreased from 50/100/150 to 40/80/120, while his ultimate’s heal has been lowered from 40/70/100 to 30/60/90.

Sejuani was also hit with a slight nerf to her ultimate. The stun on her ability has been adjusted from 2/4/6 seconds to 2.5/3.5/4.5 seconds. Her one-star ultimate should be a bit better to use but her two-star and three-star ultimates won’t be as effective as they once were.

The last nerf is hitting Dragon units in a big way by reducing their magic resistance even further than before. Instead of having 83-percent magic resistance when two Dragons are on the field, they’ll only have 75-percent resistance now.

Not everything has been lost in the latest balance update, though. Mordekaiser has been significantly buffed. His ability damage has been increased from 200/325/450 to a whopping 250/550/850. It seems like Mordekaiser could now be a viable choice in a composition if players decide to upgrade him into a two-star or three-star unit.