Gen.G sweep SANDBOX, climb to second place in 2021 LCK Spring Split standings

Gen.G swept Liiv SANDBOX 2-0 today in the third week of 2021 LCK Spring Split.

The series was one-sided with Gen.G having superior drafts, individual performances, and teamplay. The MVP votes were picked up by Life in the first game for his Leona and Ruler in the second game for his Kai’Sa. The duo lane partners showed up huge today, however one player which made the bottom lane domination possible was Bdd. In both games he used Azir to help out his teammates, while also giving enough space in teamfights for Ruler to do damage.

We ended our week right and came home with the W against Liiv Sandbox after a 2-0 match! Thank you for all your support #GenGWIN pic.twitter.com/kuJFS6hVh6 — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) January 30, 2021

The first game of this League of Legends series began with Gen.G’s Flawless taking the lead on Olaf and using the champion to quickly snowball his laners. After getting his laners ahead, they started grouping up together to pick up all neutral objectives, leaving no room for errors. The game was almost perfect with SANDBOX failing to pick up a single tower or neutral objective. After 30-minutes of domination, Gen.G finished the first game.

Following the devastating loss in the first game, SANDBOX changed their draft around in the second game. They picked up more kills and some neutral objectives, but in the end fell to Gen.G’s superior teamplay and map control.

Following this win, Gen.G (4-2) are getting closer to DWG KIA in the 2021 LCK Spring Split. Gen.G’s next matches are against weaker opponents in DRX and Nongshim RedForce in the upcoming week. If they take them both down, they should make a claim for first place in the standings.

