Gen.G signs former T1 academy top laner Burdol for upcoming season

He will be joining Rascal as a substitute in the top lane.

Gen.G has signed former T1 academy top laner Noh “Burdol” Tae-yoon to its roster for the upcoming season, the organization announced today.

The 16-year-old joined T1 (then SK Telekom T1) in May 2019 and has been shining in solo queue, achieving rank 1 on the Korean solo que ladder in July. He was seen as one of the most promising T1 trainees at the time and the community expected T1 to promote him or other teams to offer him a spot on their roster.

Top laner Taeyoon 'Burdol' Noh has joined the Gen.G League of Legends team. Please join us in welcoming him!#TigerNation #WeAreGenG #GenGLoL pic.twitter.com/J52osScLDN — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) January 6, 2021

If Burdol will show as much promise as T1 top laner Canna did during his debut year on T1, then Gen.G could become one of the best teams LCK has to offer. While other teams have changed players, Gen.G remained with the same five core players from last year, with whom the organization reached the World Championship quarterfinals.

The addition of Burdol, Sung “Flawless” Yeon-jun, and Kim “Karis” Hong-jo as substitutes for the upcoming year should help elevate the overall level of the organization since they could prepare multiple tactics for which opponents wouldn’t be prepared. Rookies can always bring in innovative ideas to help the team adjust to the new circumstances with their fresh view of the game.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.