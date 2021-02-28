Gen.G reverse sweep Afreeca Freecs in sixth week of 2021 LCK Spring Split

Gen.G reverse swept Afreeca Freecs 2-1 today during the sixth week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split off the back of spectacular performances by Bdd and Ruler.

The series was explosive and featured various players carrying each game. While AFS opened up the series with a high-note win, they weren’t able to capitalize in the following games and in the end got reverse swept.

The MVP votes were picked up by Bdd and Ruler for their performances on Syndra and Aphelios. The mid laner used Syndra to dominate the second game laning phase, before roaming to help his teammates. His crowd control and high damage were the main reason Gen.G were able to equalize the series. In the third game Ruler used Aphelios to win mid to late game teamfights and secure the reverse sweep.

That game was good @Freecs_LoL! We come out on top 2-1 today closing a 2-0 week! Thank you for all your support see you all again next week! #GenGWin pic.twitter.com/y8PnI3A6cP — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) February 28, 2021

The first game of the series opened up with a huge statement by AFS. Kiin used Jayce to demolish his opponents, doing more damage than the opponent’s team combined. Gen.G had no answer to a fed Jayce, who was roaming around the map and securing kill after kill. His performance forced Gen.G to ban Jayce in the next games due to his amazing performance.

With Jayce off the table, Kiin picked up Gnar to win the laning phase, but Gen.G were better prepared in the second game. They managed to stay even in kills until the late-game and Bdd’s crucial Syndra picks helped Gen.G get an edge in the last teamfights. Rascal redeemed himself towards the late game after losing his lane early on and giving AFS an advantage.

Both teams showed that they adjust well after previous game losses and AFS first picked the Syndra away from Bdd in the third game. This worked out quite well with Bdd defaulting to Azir and not being able to snowball as hard as in the second game. On the other hand, Ruler’s Aphelios was unchained as he kept securing teamfight wins for his team. With a Galio support to protect the fed Aphelios, Gen.G completed the reverse sweep.

Following this victory, Gen.G (9-3) maintain the second place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split. They have been one of the most consistent LCK teams this split apart from DWG KIA. Next week their standing will be challenged by Hanwha Life Esports, who are trailing them. Tune in on Sunday, Mar. 7 to see who will emerge victorious.

