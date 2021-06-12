Gen.G pick up second win of the split after dismantling Hanwha Life Esports

Gen.G continue their winning ways and pick up their second victory of the split after a 2-0 series against Hanwha Life Esports.

Almost all members of HLE were outmatched in today’s League of Legends series except Chovy, who couldn’t carry his teammates to a win against Gen.G. HLE lives and dies by Chovy’s performance and even if he gets ahead, they don’t always manage to win games. However, if Chovy falls behind, then matches are almost always doomed for the team.

The MVP votes today went to Clid and Ruler for their outstanding performances on Volibear and Kai’Sa. Both picks have fallen out of the meta after recent nerfs, but the players managed to use them today to overcome their opponents.

Brought home the back to back wins for opening week! 👊😤

GGWP to @HLEofficial we start our weekend with a 2:0 win!#GenGWIN #GenGLoL #LCK pic.twitter.com/WD2FBIN9HZ — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) June 12, 2021

HLE acquired a gold lead in the first match of the series and held it until they lost the game, but it didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. Gen.G’s composition was mostly about late game and so falling behind in gold was expected from them. Once Kog’maw came online from Ruler, it was lights out for HLE, who scrambled to take down the void puppy in teamfights. In the second game, HLE banned away Lulu in the first draft phase to avoid getting met by the same fate, but in the end, it didn’t matter. Ruler used Kai’Sa to dominate his opponents and lead his team to a second win during the 2021 LCK Summer Split.

Gen.G’s next two matches in the upcoming week are against KT Rolster and Nongshim RedForce. Both teams looked weaker compared to DRX and Hanwha Life Esports so Gen.G should have no issues dealing with them.

