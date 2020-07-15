Gen.G pick up convincing win against Afreeca Freecs in LCK Summer Split

Gen.G secured a commanding victory over Afreeca Freecs today in the fifth week of the 2020 LCK Summer Split.

ADC Ruler picked up both player of the game awards for this series after his outstanding performances on Varus and Ashe in the first and second games, respectively.

We end the first round of the LCK summer split with a victory over @Freecs_LoL! We’ll be back on Saturday ready to face @T1LoL! #GenGWIN https://t.co/WsYKfUkmCV — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) July 15, 2020

The first game was an absolute stomp by Gen.G. Rascal’s aggressive plays in the top lane on Sylas allowed his jungler, Clid, to roam freely around the map and help other lanes.

Gen.G secured most neutral objectives in this League of Legends game, relinquishing only one Rift Herald to the Afreeca Freecs squad. Leaving Varus open and first picking Kalista seemed to be an oversight by AFS since Varus destroyed everything in sight once he got ahead early on.

The second game began with a hilarious bug occurring during the draft. Nautilus transformed into Zoe for a couple of seconds, confusing everyone on the broadcast.

But after the players swapped their champions once again, the bug was fixed and the draft returned to normal. Gen.G had the superior draft overall with a clear win condition while AFS went for comfort picks that failed them in this game.

Clid’s aggressive plays ensured Gen.G got a lead early on, especially focusing on the bottom lane to snowball Ruler. After Gen.G got a lead in the bottom lane, they started taking drake after drake and AFS couldn’t do anything to stop them.

Once the third dragon was revealed to be an Ocean Drake, AFS knew they were on the clock. They needed to try to defeat Gen.G before they got the Ocean Soul. AFS funneled a lot of resources into dragon fights and even managed to pick up an Ocean Drake, but it wasn’t enough to stop Gen.G in their tracks.

After some decisive fights in favor of Gen.G and two Barons, Gen.G easily finished the game and secured the clean sweep of AFS.

Gen.G had a great Spring Split with 14 series wins and four losses. They’ve dominated their competition this year, aside from T1, who’ve beaten them in both clashes this season.

Gen.G look strong in the LCK Summer Split too, now sitting in second place at 7-2. They’re just behind DragonX, who are 7-1 so far.

You can watch Gen.G take on T1 on Saturday, July 18 at 8am CT.