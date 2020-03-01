Gen.G demolish APK Prince, tie for first place in LCK week 4

Gen.G won their last match against APK with a dominant 2-0 score. They have reached the top of the leaderboards in League’s Champions Korea again and are tied up with T1 for first place with a series score of 7-1.

Bot laner Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk alongside mid laner Gwak “Bdd” Bo-Seong won the Player of the Game title for the series. Ruler played a phenomenal Ezreal in the first game, out-damaging the entire team of APK, while Bdd played pulled out his signature Azir pick in the second game against APK’s Jayce.

During the first game, APK tried to counter Ornn with a Zilean top pick, but it did not work out well after Gen.G read their strategy and lane swapped their mid laner with their top laner. A lot of time was invested by the jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min from Gen.G on Elise to shut down the Zilean tactic from APK.

A good play around the Baron by Gen.G, specifically Ruler’s Ezreal who zoned out APK’s entire team, secured their first win.

The second game was a bit more difficult since APK improved their macro and gameplay and have started picking up early advantages. A beautiful play by Bdd’s signature pick denied their tempo lead and allowed Gen.G to snowball back into the game.

Gen.G went through significant changes in the offseason, releasing all players outside of their bot lane of Ruler and his support Kim “Life” Jeong-min. They have invested heavily in acquiring top tier talent from other teams. They acquired top laner Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee from Kingzone DragonX, jungler Clid from T1, and Bdd from KT, forming a super team.

The super team won all of their series—with one exception, T1, Clid’s former team. Both T1 and Gen.G have improved heavily during the offseason and are fighting neck-to-neck for the LCK Spring Split Championship. While T1 did lose to a lower-tier team in Hanwha Life Esports during week one of LCK, they have heavily improved since then and took down all top tier teams.

GenG. will have another shot at defeating T1 during week seven of the LCK on March 22. But until then they need to maintain their composure and secure every win possible to keep their spot in the standings.

Today’s win was expected, APK are not a match for Gen.G at all, they are currently 10th place in LCK and will most likely be forced to play in the Summer Promotion Tournament if they won’t pick up a couple of wins.

Gen.G’s next match will be against Sandbox Gaming, who fell off a cliff this split and could not replicate the success of their previous split. The two teams will face off on Thursday, March 5.