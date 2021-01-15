Gen.G defeat BRION in first week of 2021 LCK Spring Split

Gen.G beat Fredit BRION in a one-sided two-games series today during the first week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split.

Rascal and BDD won the MVP votes for their performances on Renekton and Orianna respectively. Rascal played his lane perfectly against a Quinn, which usually counters the crocodile, while Bdd had solid ultimates throughout the entire game.

We welcome @Brionesports to the LCK with a 2-0 victory! 2-0 for opening week, what more can we ask for? #GenGLoL 😎 pic.twitter.com/CDfEHvbXW3 — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) January 15, 2021

This League of Legends series began with a clean draft from the Gen.G squad, having a solid well-rounded composition with a good frontline in Renekton alongside Galio, while Lilia, Syndra, and Kai’sa were doing damage in the backline. BRION went for a risky draft, which didn’t pay off since they couldn’t snowball and fell off.

Gen.G’s clean macro allowed them to secure early tower plates alongside the Rift Heralds to push towers for the gold lead. BRION kept trying to focus the top lane to snowball Quinn, which could’ve split pushed the map if ahead but Gen.G were prepared for this tactic and didn’t falter. After a 30-minute clean game from Gen.G, they won the first match of the series.

Screengrab via LCK

Following the clean performance in the first game, Gen.G continued the trend into the second game as well with a cleaner macro. This time they didn’t give away any dragons and picked up more early game kills to snowball their gold lead. Bdd on Orianna was spectacular, finishing the game deathless with a 6/0/11 score. Ruler has also been marvelous throughout the entire series, finishing with a combined KDA of 11/1/10.

BRION, formerly known as hyFresh Blade are one of LCK’s newest teams. They used to play in Challengers Korea and created fielded players such as FATE, HyBriD, Croco who were eventually picked up by LCK teams for their main rosters. While they showed some macro problems today, the individual mechanics of players were quite good so with some development we could see them becoming a middle of the pack team.

Gen.G had a great start of the split, securing two clean 2-0 series. They’re one of the teams which didn’t change their roster compared to the previous year and are looking much more organized both in the drafting phase and in-game. Next week, they’ll be facing a harder challenger in T1.

Tune in on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 2am CT to see if Gen.G has what it to takes down T1.

