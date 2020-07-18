Gen.G break 9-game losing streak against T1 with a dominant win

Is this the end of an era?

Gen.G have finally broken the curse of losing to T1 after nine losses against their nemesis today.

Both Ruler and Bdd ensured Gen.G won with spectacular performances on Ezreal and Zoe, respectively, taking home the Player of the Game awards for the League of Legends series.

2020 LCK SUMMER Match 48 – Game 02 vs GEN



2라운드 첫 경기 아쉽게도 가져오지 못하며 패하였습니다.

다음경기까지 남은 1주일 쇄신하여 돌아오겠습니다.



Tonight was not our day.

We will come back stronger and better next week. #T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/TAPDDQJPS2 — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) July 18, 2020

The series opened up with both teams farming up slowly before Gen.G’s bot lane decided that it was time to win. Ruler’s spectacular mechanics on Ezreal gave Gen.G a huge advantage, which they translated into neutral objectives.

Even though T1 were resilient as always, they were eventually pushed in by Gen.G and lost the game. Ruler was too strong for them to deal with, especially when having a Tahm Kench to cover up his aggressive plays.

The second game was much closer early on, but Gen.G pulled off aggressive plays and took a lead. After taking a couple of neutral objectives, including the Baron, they became way too strong for T1 to handle.

Eventually T1 gave in and lost the series, the first time since September 2018 when T1 lost to Gen.G in the first round of the World Championship Gauntlet.

Gen.G had a great Spring Split with 14 series wins and four losses. They’ve dominated their competition this year, aside from T1, who’ve beaten them in both clashes this season.

Gen.G look strong in the LCK Summer Split too, now sitting in third place at 8-2. They’re just behind DRX and Damwon Gaming, who are ahead with one series win. You can watch Gen.G take on DRX next week on Saturday, July 25 at 8am CT.