Gangplank to receive strong set of ult buffs ahead of LoL Worlds

It’s not unusual for Riot Games to patch League of Legends pretty extensively ahead of a major esports tournament like the World Championship. Each year, certain champions get hit with last-minute buffs in an effort to bring them into relevancy just a few weeks before the start of the event, and it looks as though we might’ve just found this year’s late bloomer.

In a full preview of Patch 13.19, LoL lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison revealed the full list of changes coming to the game in the patch, and the champion that stood out the most was easily Gangplank, who’s set to receive a set of buffs to his ultimate just in time for Worlds.

Full Preview!



Since y'day, we added Azir, pulled Ziggs. The change we want to test is not appropriate for the World's patch.



There are too many meta effects that are buffing Azir since the last bout of Pro Play. (Shiv nerf, Trist nerf, AP nerfs to Kaisa that make it harder to… pic.twitter.com/cTLgIqNJSf — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) September 20, 2023

In Patch 13.19, Gangplank will have his ultimate’s cooldown reduced by 10 seconds at all ranks, with the slow that’s attached to the Death’s Daughter upgrade increased by 15 percent. Another utility bonus will come in the form of a 10 percent movespeed buff to Raise Morale (W).

Gangplank hasn’t had too much of a presence in pro play this year, as his 2.8 percent pick/ban rate in major leagues during the Summer Split leaves a lot to be desired. However, in the 14 games that he did appear in, Gangplank’s record sits at 10-4, with victories coming in eight of the champion’s last nine appearances across the world, according to LoL stats site Games of Legends.

In his current state, Gangplank is, at best, a fringe pick. Although he has the potential to be a strong counter pick or deep pocket pick that top laners can bust out when their backs are against the wall, he’s not a champion that you’re going to turn to in a majority of situations. However, buffs to his ultimate could push him over the edge and make him a more desirable option at Worlds.

We expect Gangnplank’s pick/ban rate to be a bit higher than 2.8 percent at Worlds, especially with these buffs in mind. Gangplank’s presence on the Rift as a global threat is what makes him stand out from other top laners, and buffs coming in that direction will certainly help him solidify his place in the meta. Usually, top lane is considered an island that’s really visited and has little impact on the other lanes of the game (especially in the early game), but if Gangplank is able to effectively use his ultimate to have a presence in more than one place at a time, he could turn into a pick that has serious value.

LoL patch 13.19 will go live on Sept. 27, and it will be the patch that this year’s World Championship is played on. That tournament will begin on Oct. 9 with a qualifying series between Golden Guardians and Team BDS.

