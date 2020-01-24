G2 get their first win of the 2020 LEC Spring Split against MAD Lions

G2 Esports kicked off the new decade of League of Legends action today with a victory against the rookie roster of MAD Lions, even though it wasn’t a perfect performance to start the 2020 LEC Spring Split.

In the early game, MAD Lions’ rookies showed a ton of promise with some great proactive moves across the map. The team secured a quick five kill lead and took the first two dragons of the match. Although this was a surprise to most, many people know that G2’s early game isn’t as strong as their mid game.

https://twitter.com/LEC/status/1220757422144479234

Once G2 were able to hit their own mid game power spikes, the match began to turn when the starstudded roster started to find great teamfights. Their ability to execute with their team composition’s strengths was on display, and after several skirmishes, the end was already in sight.

G2’s 20-year-old phenom Rasmus “Caps” Winther had a great debut as the team’s new AD carry, collecting nine kills and no deaths with 100 percent kill participation. He also dealt the most damage on the team. Star mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perković, on the other hand, had an amazing game on Qiyana. His ability to flank MAD Lions helped secure his team a game-turning teamfight at the dragon pit.

Beautiful flank from Perkz (G2 vs. MAD W1) Clip of LEC Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

It wasn’t a completely clean game from G2, however. The young, up-and-coming talent of the region put up a fight against the Worlds finalists. There’s still plenty of wrinkles to be ironed out on both sides, but expect G2 to continue rolling as the season presses forward.

G2 will face off against SK Gaming in their next match, while MAD Lions will look to improve their record against Team Vitality when the LEC continues on Saturday, Jan. 25.

