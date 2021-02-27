G2 Esports dismantle Fnatic, secure spot in 2021 LEC Spring Playoffs

It only took 27 minutes for G2 to take the game.

If you expected a close match between G2 Esports and Fnatic, you may have been disappointed today. In the final game of week six, the reigning European League of Legends champions made short work of Fnatic in a 27-minute beatdown.

Right from the get-go, it felt like G2 were on another level than Fnatic, through the teamfights and macro. They flexed their dominance across the map, whether it was Mikyx finding a huge four-man Rell ultimate, Jankos killing two players on Olaf by his lonesome, or the team collecting every neutral objective.

G2 ended the game with 24 kills to Fnatic’s lowly seven, with Jankos holding half of his team’s eliminations. The roster was clicking on all cylinders, while Fnatic looked indecisive and uncoordinated in many of their moments across Summoner’s Rift.

JUNGLE NERFED BTW pic.twitter.com/Sjp2dFA8I1 — G2 Esports (@G2esports) February 27, 2021

With this victory, G2 have locked in a spot in the Spring Playoffs alongside Rogue, who did the same in their win against Astralis today. This team has shown they are still the most fearsome lineup in the LEC, and that they are ready to make it five European titles in a row.

Fnatic, on the other hand, must regroup once again after a rather lackluster effort today. They’re now 1-1 in the head-to-head against G2, but their current form hasn’t inspired much confidence from the EU fans. The team still lacks a ton of consistency, as seen by the number of unexpected losses they’ve suffered this season.

Next week, Fnatic will be facing off against SK Gaming and Excel Esports, two teams that they’ve beaten before. If they can beat both these teams again, it could provide the roster with the necessary momentum to carry them into the playoffs as well.

