FunPlus Phoenix smash Victory Five in Khan’s return to LPL

Khan has been missing in action since his League of Legends Pro League (LPL) debut with FunPlus Phoenix earlier this year. Today, though, he made his return to the team with a 2-0 win against Victory Five.

The former T1 top laner struggled at the beginning of the split, neglecting to win a series with the 2019 world champions.

He failed to gel with FunPlus Phoenix and his over-aggressive playstyle proved to be a detriment to the team.

When the LPL took a month hiatus on Jan. 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Khan stepped away from the roster, with GimGoon taking his place. Since then, FunPlus Phoenix has been on a winning streak, climbing to second place in the league, one win behind eStar.

In today’s matchup against Victory Five, Khan looked like his old self. He was back on carry champions—but instead of feeding, he got fed.

The first game of the series ended in just 20 minutes, with Khan dominating V5’s Li “Mole” Hao-Yan in the top lane. He even pulled off an incredible one vs. three, dashing in and out, and running circles around V5 with his pocket pick Fiora. A minute later, FunPlus Phoenix pushed down the Nexus for the win.

In the second game, he had a similar performance, this time with Aatrox. All in all, the team won the best-of-three in under 55 minutes, making it one of the fastest series in China this year. V5 now sit firmly at the bottom of the tables with a 0-9 record.

Despite Khan’s strong performance, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s back to playing on a permanent basis. FunPlus Phoenix may just be testing the waters with Khan, before slowly introducing him back to the roster. In high-stakes games, GimGoon will likely be back on the starting lineup.

FunPlus Phoenix will play Topsports on Saturday, April 4, in their next series of the Spring Split.