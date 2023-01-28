Fudge factor: Cloud9 superstar hits LCS career kill milestone during dominant game against Golden Guardians

One of the best players in NA has reached one of his many steps to greatness.

After another destructive performance against Golden Guardians, Cloud9’s top laner Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami has hit a career milestone, reaching 500 kills in his LCS career.

The 20-year-old phenom reached the mark when he picked K’Sante during the first week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split, in his team’s second game. C9 were the heavy favorites in the match-up due to the sheer firepower they hold in almost every role, and even their rookie mid laner Dimitri “Diplex” Ponomarev has been showing up big so far this season.

5⃣0⃣0⃣ kills club 🥳 pic.twitter.com/f9IczzO4Xc — Cloud9 League of Legends (@C9LoL) January 27, 2023

As the enemy nexus exploded, Fudge led his team—and the rest of the server—with 10 kills, nine assists, and only a single death as C9 ran over the rest of the map by taking every neutral objective and only losing two towers throughout the short, 25-minute game.

Ever since he joined the LCS in 2020, Fudge has been heralded as one of the names to watch for in North America. He was a juggernaut in the Academy scene for his first year in the region, and in his inaugural split as C9’s starting top laner, he made his mark by helping the team win the 2021 Spring along with an electric performance at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational.

In 2022, he made a quick role swap to mid lane, where he and the rest of C9 struggled to find consistent success. After an early exit in the 2022 Spring Playoffs, he made his move back to top lane, and eventually became a major force in the organization’s first Summer Championship since 2014.

This year, Fudge will look to build on his legacy by helping C9 defend their throne against the rising stars of the LCS, along with the newcomers that have arrived from around the world.