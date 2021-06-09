Fredit BRION open 2021 LCK Summer Split with dominant win and pentakill against Liiv SANDBOX

Fredit BRION came into the 2021 LCK Summer Split with a strong performance, taking down Liiv SANDBOX 2-0 in the first match of the Split.

BRO’s mid laner Lava picked up both MVP votes after two spectacular performances on Lucian and Akali. He finished the series with a combined KDA of 20/1/9, scoring a pentakill in the first game of the Split. He helped his team overcome a gold deficit and score the clean sweep against LSB.

The first game of the series opened up with clean gameplay from BRO. They were moving around the map as a group and slowly pushed LSB into their base. Their superior objective control and map vision helped them secure the first game win in 36 minutes.

Going into the second game, LSB changed their draft completely with brief glimpses of success early on. They were able to build a gold lead and maintain it until the 20th minute. However, Lava from BRO showed up on Akali and started dominating teamfights. He kept wiping LSB fight after fight, finishing the game and the series with a pentakill.

The LCK continues today with a hyped series between T1 and Hanwha Life Esports. Faker vs. Chovy is one of the most anticipated match-ups each time hese teams clash, with both players needing to perform to their limits. Tune in to see who will win in this battle of legends.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.