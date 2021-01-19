FPX’s lwx secures first 2021 LPL Spring Split pentakill on Aphelios

Another day of LPL action, another day of Aphelios’ display of dominance on the Rift. League of Legends team FunPlus Phoenix botlaner Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang got his first pentakill of the season on Aphelios during the team’s series against Rogue Warriors earlier today.

This play happened in the second game in the series. FPX won the first one and already got the edge over RW in the early game of the second one. At the 18-minute mark, RW missed their engage on the midlane, Sett’s Reheal getting caught by Crisp on Thresh.

Lwx showed clean positioning to melt the enemies’ health bars without exposing himself to crowd control abilities and casually secured a pentakill, showing no sign of joy but only focus in the player’s camera.

“At that time we just won a teamfight and I had gotten a quadrakill. I just told my teammates: ‘Give me the pentakill!’ and I made it,” Lwx told in the post-match interview.

RW fell too far behind after this fight, and FPX secured every objective on the Rift before destroying their Nexus while RW’s players died in a last defense attempt, granting a clean victory to FPX. Despite running complex compositions, they made it look easy in front of RW.

The pentakill play on Aphelios, which is the third one in his professional career, offered Lwx the MVP title of the second game, on top of getting the title in the first one.

It’s already the second pentakill scored on Aphelios in a major league of the competitive scene this year, after T1 botlaner Gumayusi‘s during their intense series against world champions DWG KIA last week.

Although Aphelios lost his prominent place in the meta after successive nerfs last year, he still has a strong presence rate in major leagues LPL and LCK. He’s especially popular in the LCK with a 88 percent presence rate, according to gol.gg.

It can be explained by the items rework during the offseason. It offered incredibly strong items to the ADC players, such as the Mythic item Kraken Slayer, which is a match made in heaven for Aphelios.

With or without Aphelios in their ranks, FPX have showed solid performance since the launch of 2021 Spring Split, even if they lost to EDward Gaming last week.

The signing of world champion Nuguri on the toplane seems to have enabled the team to its full potential after a shaky 2020 season, despite him still adjusting to speaking in Chinese with his teammates.

They still have many series to play in front of them before potentially reaching the playoffs, however. FPX will face off against world runner-ups Suning in their next series on Saturday, Jan.23 at 5am CT.