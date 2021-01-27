FPX sweep eStar Gaming in fourth week of 2021 LPL Spring Split

FunPlus Phoenix beat eStar Gaming 2-0 during their clash today in the fourth week of the 2021 LPL Spring Split.

The MVP votes today were picked up by Lwx for his Kai’Sa and Crisp for his Alistar. Lwx was crucial in the first game, keeping FPX’s gold lead even though they were behind and kills and providing a good backline source of damage. Crisp with his Alistar in the second game was spectacular, landing crucial combos to get early leads for his team, before moving around the map to secure vision and ensure that FPX can maintain their aggressive playstyle.

This League of Legends showdown began with both teams going for early skirmishes for which LPL is known for. Both teams traded blow for blow, staying even in kills while FPX kept growing their gold lead due to superior farms on their carries. Lwx alongside Crisp were putting out a lot of pressure with Kai’Sa and Rell. They were controlling the pace of the teamfight and ensuring that FPX maintain a gold lead.

With FPX getting a good control and vision coverage of the map, they caught out singled-out members of eStar before finishing the game at 27-minutes. Even though the kills were even for the most part of the time, FPX managed to grow a 12 thousand gold lead by the end due to better map control.

After the lackluster draft in the first game, eStar adjusted their composition by picking up Samira and taking away Rell from Crisp. FPX picked up Taliyah and Alistar to answer the draft, which proved to be deadly for eStar. Crisp on Alistar helped Lwx get a couple of early kills on Vayne, before moving on to help his other lanes.

With FPX ahead in all lanes, they started picking up the drakes, Rift Heralds and with a great vision coverage on the entire map, kept eStar in check. After a superb display of macro by FPX, they picked up the Baron uncontested, before finishing the game in record time of 22 minutes and 28 seconds.

FPX looked great with their rookie jungler Zhou “Bo” Yang-Bo in the past series. While he did have some lackluster plays, he seems to be able to keep up with the aggressive playstyle FPX has.

Following this clean sweep over eStar, FPX (4-1) are in fourth place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. They’ll be back on the Rift on Saturday, Jan. 30 with an important match against Invictus Gaming.

