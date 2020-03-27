FPX reverse sweep OMG to continue their win streak in China’s LPL

FunPlus Phoenix have been on fire since the second week of China’s LPL. The League of Legends team has beat every squad they’ve faced after losing both matches in the first week.

FPX secured second place with their win today over Oh My God in LPL’s Spring Split standings. They’re on a seven-game win streak and are looking to continue their domination to secure the first seed. The former world champions are looking better than ever with their sights on another Worlds trophy.

After being dominated by OMG in the first game, FPX recovered and played much better in the second and third matches. Jungler Tian was on fire with his Elise pick during the second game. He put a lot of pressure on OMG’s lanes, allowing his mid laner and ADC to snowball and pick up a gold advantage over their opposing laners.

Tian’s early-game pressure and objective control gave FPX a clear route to victory. After safely securing Baron, they were able to push into OMG’s base and tie the score 1-1. The game was a complete turnaround compared to the first one.

The third game was support Crisp’s show. He’s the Braum you want in solo que. Crisp was aggressive from level one. He went to tank tower shots during the level two dive and allowed his ADC to pick up an early kill.

FPX’s third game was clean and a repeat of the second game. They were able to secure the first four dragons, which allowed them to acquire the Cloud Dragon Soul. With the Dragon Soul under their belt, their teamfight prowess became much better and they were looking to engage on OMG.

OMG understood that they couldn’t outrun a Kled composition with the Cloud Dragon Soul. They turned around and tried to fight but were ran down by FPX, which allowed FPX to pick up the series win.

FPX will begin their next week with an easy match against the last-place team of Victory Five, who haven’t picked up a single win yet. But earlier this year in the LEC, G2 Esports were undefeated up until they lost to the last-place Schalke 04. If FPX continue their winning streak, they’ll be a strong contender to be the leader in the standings alongside eStar and Invictus Gaming.

You can watch FPX play their next match on the official LPL broadcast channel.