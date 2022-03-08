FPX adds Lyn, former Gen.G coach, to League coaching staff

The Chinese org is investing in the race for the 2022 LPL Spring Split playoffs.

Kim “Lyn” Da-bin has joined FunPlus Phoenix’s League of Legends division as a coach, the organization revealed via Twitter today.

“Lyn used to be an outstanding professional player and coach,” FPX said in a statement. “We’re excited to see him bring a new perspective to our team in the future.”

The 25-year-old spent most of 2020 and 2021 as a part of the LCK’s Gen.G. In 2020, he was the head coach of the team’s academy before being promoted to the main roster in 2021.

Before Lyn joined Gen.G, he coached teams that participated in Challengers Korea, including VSG and GC Busan Rising Star. But his first steps into professional League were made in the jungle when he played for Stardust in 2016.

Lyn will be crucial for FPX going forward. The team currently sits at 11th place in the 2022 LPL Spring Split standings, just one spot behind qualification for the upcoming playoffs.

FPX still have three games to play, so their fate lies in their own hands. On Thursday, March 10, the team will meet Oh My God, who are also looking to book their ticket to the playoffs. And next week, the squad will face off against Invictus Gaming, and one of the top teams in the league, Victory Five.

