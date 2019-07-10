Four-star units in Teamfight Tactics are now possible on the PBE

Teamfight Tactics players know how to level up their League of Legends champions to three stars, but there was nothing that allowed them to go reach four stars—until the latest PBE update.

It’s still impossible to reach four stars by buying several units, but you can now use an item to do so. A new effect of the resurrection item Guardian Angel now grants an additional star to the unit it’s equipped on upon reviving. That means you can turn a three-star unit into a four-star champion after they’re revived by GA.

You can build Guardian Angel combining B.F. Sword with Chain Vest.

Related: Teamfight Tactics items cheat sheet.

In its live server version, the item just resurrects its holder with 500 HP. Though this buff to the item is active on the test servers, there’s a chance it won’t make it to the main League patch if Riot Games finds it to be too strong.

Apparently, four-star units also get more HP and have all their base stats increased. The icon next to their health bar becomes Platinum, which is a tier higher than Gold in League of Legends’ ranked system. We have yet to see how much a unit’s stats vary when they move up to four stars.

Players who have tested it claim the units become really strong, but they’re still beatable. Since GA resurrects them with less than half their HP, the weakness of these four-star units is that their health is far from great. If they’re equipped with lifesteal and have decent damage, though, they can be menacing.

But just because GA increases the star rating of a unit doesn’t mean champions can go to five stars with two of them or six stars with three. The star cap is still four, and additional GAs will trigger their standard effect except the star boost.