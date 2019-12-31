Former Team Vitality coach YamatoCannon reveals he’s teamless for 2020

After spending four years coaching in the LEC, Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi has confirmed that he won’t be coaching a League of Legends team for the 2020 Spring Split.

The 24-year-old head coach spent his last two years with Team Vitality. He found some significant success with the organization, but he and the rest of the team couldn’t make any improvements this past year.

The LEC team failed to get past the first round of the playoffs each split and the roster couldn’t find the same consistency and explosive power that it had the year before. As a result, YamatoCannon said that Vitality decided to part ways with him late in November. This also meant that many teams had already locked down their 2020 coaching staff, so Yamato couldn’t find a spot he thought was worth his time.

Things are still looking up for YamatoCannon, though. The talented coach said that this coming season, he’ll be focusing on “dominating the [League] content game,” while also looking to consult for teams on a short-term basis in either North America or Europe. He still wants to be a head coach for a team, whether that will be this year or the year after.

YamatoCannon is a great coach who should find a place to call home in the coming year. Many people are even calling for him to join the LEC analyst desk since he’s become known as one of the most well-spoken League personalities in Europe.