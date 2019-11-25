Former SKT support Wolf is a free agent

SuperMasssive Esports released support player Lee “Wolf” Jaw-wan today, making him a free agent for the upcoming 2020 League of Legends season.

Wolf, who joined the Turkish team at the end of 2018, failed to pick up a single TCL title while he was with this squad. The team finished as the runners-up over the course of the year and didn’t qualify for MSI or Worlds 2019.

Bahçeşehir SuperMassive on Twitter Destek oyuncumuz Lee “Wolf” Jae-wan ile olan sözleşmemiz sona erdi. Lee Jae-wan’a takımımıza verdiği emekler için teşekkür eder, gelecek kariyerinde başarılar dileriz. Bahçeşehir SuperMassive’den bir Dünya Şampiyonu geçti. 🏆🐺

League fans will likely be more familiar with Wolf from his time on SK Telecom T1, where he won two world championships, two MSI titles, and multiple LCK regional titles over the course of three years.

It’s unclear where Wolf will head next, but with the offseason still ongoing, a return to the LCK seems possible. He could even decide to take a break from competing or retire. He likely won’t return to his previous organization as a player, however, following the successes of T1’s current support, Lee “Effort” Sang-ho.

SuperMassive is now in search of a new support and mid laner following Kim “Frozen” Tae-il’s departure.