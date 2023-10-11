Former LoL World Champion reaches Challenger heights once again 5 years later

He had eyed this rank for eight years.

A former League of Legends World Champion has reached Challenger again on the South Korean server five years after retiring, proving he can still be on top without playing in a competitive team.

Kang “Ambition” Chan-yong reached Challenger in a livestream from Oct. 10, in a clip later shared by a Reddit user. He expressed pure joy at the sight, as he had been reportedly stuck in Diamond and Master for years.

Ambition is a 30-year-old former pro player for various LCK teams, including Samsung Galaxy, who was crowned World champion in 2017. He retired in 2018 following a last season with Gen. G, who ended their Worlds journey in the Group stage.

Ambition is still signed with Gen.G, as a League streamer. On Oct. 9, he reached the top of the South Korean ladder, proving he’s still a tremendous competitive player despite no longer playing in international tournaments.

It had been eight years since he last succeeded in reaching the top of the ladder, according to the Reddit user.

Ambition’s joy was short-lived, however. He has played a dozen more games since that success according to his op.gg profile, and he’s already back in Grandmaster tier.

The former world champion is still at the top of that rank. At the time of writing, he’s around 100 spots away from getting back to Challenger.

League players argued this might be the best time to reach the top of the ladder in South Korea due to the ongoing 2023 World Championship.

It means the best players from the region are busy training for the most important tournament of the year and no longer have the time to grind the ladder. Still, South Korea is considered the most competitive region in the world, so reaching the top of its ladder is no small feat.

The League World Championship kicked off on Oct. 10 with the Play-In stage and it will last until Nov. 19.

