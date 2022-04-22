Former LEC bottom laner Hjarnan promoted to assistant coach for Team Vitality

Team Vitality has extended the contract of coach Petter “Hjarnan” Freyschuss, who will also be moving into the position of assistant coach for the 2022 LEC Summer Split.

According to a statement made by Vitality earlier today, Hjarnan will be “part of the coaching staff full time from now on.” Hjarnan, a former LEC-level bottom laner, was hired by Vitality last month as a positional coach. He will continue to work under the team’s LEC head coach Louis-Victor “Mephisto” Legendre as a result of his promotion.

We're glad to announce that @Hjarnanx is extending his contract with us and will be part of our coaching staff full time from now on 🔥



*pending RIOT approval pic.twitter.com/Ef1PjejVxM — Team Vitality (@TeamVitality) April 22, 2022

Hjarnan played in the LEC between 2014 and 2019, during which he represented Europe at two World Championships. He became most well-known for his innovative bottom lane Heimerdinger play that season, a champion with which he posted a perfect 9-0 record and 20.8 KDA in 2018, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

With Vitality, Hjarnan has already presumably worked closely with Carzzy, the team’s current bottom laner. The 20-year-old player signed a three-year deal with Vitality this offseason and will be entering his second split with the team this summer.

Vitality was eliminated from the LEC Spring Split playoffs in the second round of the lower bracket by G2 Esports earlier this month. The team will return to play when the LEC Summer Split kicks off later this year.