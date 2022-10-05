Fnatic sub ADC Bean didn’t play a single game at Worlds, but he dominated Champions Queue

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Although Fnatic’s substitute AD carry Bean didn’t appear in any of the team’s games at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, he left his impact on the tournament by earning the top rank on the North American Champions Queue server before leaving the continent.

Since teams are only permitted to bring one of their two subs with them to the group stage of Worlds, Bean was forced to depart from Fnatic’s roster for the remainder of the season. The team elected to bring Rhuckz, their substitute support, with them to New York as their sole permitted sub.

Peacing out as Rank 1 in Champions queue atleast 😎 pic.twitter.com/u0fPAUc4Fw — Louis (@Beaneuw) October 4, 2022

Before he left NA, though, Bean claimed the top rank in Champions Queue with a total of 2,146 LP. He didn’t get the chance to play on the Champions Queue server last night, and Maryville University’s mid laner APA has since taken over the top spot.

At last year’s World Championship, Bean made history by making his professional debut on the Worlds stage in light of an untimely absence from starting ADC Upset. It looked as though Bean would play again at this year’s tournament after Upset tested positive for COVID-19 days prior to the event, but the Fnatic starter made a full recovery and ended up playing throughout the entirety of the play-in stage.

Fnatic’s starting support Hylissang missed the first two games of the play-in stage and was replaced temporarily by Rhuckz, who posted a perfect 22.0 KDA across two victories. It’s improbable that Rhuckz will make it into another game at Worlds, although he remains an option for Fnatic moving forward.

As for Bean, who played all of his games this season for Fnatic TQ in the Superliga, he’ll return to Europe in preparation for the 2023 League season.

Fnatic will return to the Worlds stage on Friday, Oct. 7 for their first group stage game against North America’s Cloud9.