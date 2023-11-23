Fnatic shows faith in Razork, Humanoid by extending LEC contracts before 2024 season

One of the most established League of Legends teams in Europe has locked one of the best mid-jungle duos in the LEC for the foreseeable future.

Fnatic is reportedly signing contract extensions with Ivan “Razork” Martin Diaz and Marek “Humanoid” Brázda, according to Sheep Esports’ Marian Stoica. Reports also suggest Razork and Humanoid both lowered their salary demands due to the current economic state of the League of Legends competition, referencing the “esports winter” that has pushed multiple organizations out of the industry over this year alone.

This past year, the superstar pair has helped define Fnatic’s place among the best in the European region from the jungle and mid lane positions respectively, elevating their team with great game knowledge and superior mechanical skills to their peers.

Razork was a top talent in the jungle, especially during the 2023 Summer Split, where he posted the third-highest kill share, third-highest first blood rate, and skyhigh early game numbers during the regular season, according to Oracle’s Elixir. In a similar vein, Humanoid led all LEC mid laners with the highest average damage to champions, destructive early game stats of his own, and the second-highest KDA in the role. He can play a plethora of League champions, including Jayce, Tristana, Syndra, and Azir, making him one of the most flexible players in the league and a perfect fit for FNC as they draw up new plans and playstyles.

FNC may have started the year sluggishly, but with a bit of time and some mid-year roster changes, the League division slowly managed to find what worked for their lineup. The Winter and Spring Splits were forgettable by Fnatic’s standards, with the team suffering early exits in both the regular season and groups respectively. In Summer, however, they finally warmed up to fighting form and broke into the upper echelon of the EU league.

With most of the players signed on for 2024 and new Korean support Yoon “Jun” Se-jun reportedly on-board, Fnatic could kick off the new League year with a bang.