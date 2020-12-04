Fnatic reveals 2020 Academy team roster featuring Febiven in the mid lane

The team believes this roster can be "the best team outside of LEC."

Over the past month, Fnatic has gone through a tumultuous offseason. But today, the org introduced the full roster for its Academy team—and it features a familiar name to most League of Legends fans.

The lineup is headlined by veteran European mid laner Febiven, who’s joined after a two-year stint with Misfits Gaming. Throughout that time, the team struggled to find much success in the LEC, finishing near the bottom of the regular season standings in three out of four splits.

Introducing: #FNATICRISING 2021



“Between the names all Fnatic fans know already and the ones you’ll learn more about, we believe this is the best team outside of LEC.”



TOP @pride__lol

JNG @Maxilol_

MID @FEBIVEN

BOT @Beaneuw

SUP @rhuckz

HC @followdelordhttps://t.co/dUouIyUTqG pic.twitter.com/QErJYJS0dm — FNATIC (@FNATIC) December 4, 2020

Febiven will be joined by 22-year-old top laner Pride, former FlyQuest Academy jungler Maxi, AD carry Bean, and support player rhuckz. Pride is the only remaining member from Fnatic Rising’s 2020 lineup, coming off a big win at the 2020 NLC Summer Split championship.

“We wholly believe that, on one hand, this set of players joined by delord can become the future of LEC,” Fnatic’s League director Dardo said. “As well, we have a group who can practice well with our main squad to make sure we’re in better shape than ever going into LEC next year.”

One of the big storylines of this roster is the return of Febiven. He last played for Fnatic in 2015 when the team went undefeated during the EU LCS Summer Split. That same year, they went on to reach the 2015 World Championship, where they got to the semifinals of the knockout stage before being eliminated by Korea’s KOO Tigers.

This roster has a good combination of new, fresh talent and experience with Febiven anchoring the team in the mid lane. This team represents a chance for these younger players to prove themselves and a chance for one of the most well-known mid laners in Europe to revive his career.

