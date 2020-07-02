FlyQuest’s Curry moves to assistant coach role, DLim promoted to head coach for 2020 LCS Summer Split

After helping FlyQuest reach the 2020 Spring Split Finals, Anand “Curry” Agarwal has stepped down from his head coaching position to become the team’s assistant coach for the foreseeable future.

Veteran North American coach David “DLim” Lim will be taking over the head coaching position for FlyQuest in week four. DLim joined the team back in December 2019, and has worked alongside Curry throughout his stint.

As one of the most experienced coaches in NA, DLim has learned a lot from his stints with teams like Team Liquid, Clutch Gaming, FC Schalke 04, and Excel Esports. Unfortunately, his last stints as a head coach haven’t been too successful—Excel finished in last place during the 2019 LEC Summer Split and Clutch finished in ninth place during the 2018 Summer Split.

Truly thankful to have a team that has each other's back. I'm very confident that David will continue our surge as he officially takes the reins for the remainder of our season, backed by Curry. Let's get these dubs. #ShowcaseGreatness #SeaQuest🌊 #FLYWIN pic.twitter.com/tLSuZlvI3H — Nick Phan (@Swaguhsaurus) July 2, 2020

Curry had guided the roster to an impressive 4-2 record through the first three weeks of the 2020 LCS Summer Split, which has placed the team in a five-way tie for second place alongside teams like CLG, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid, and TSM.

Not many teams have separated themselves from the rest of the pack—except for Cloud9—which means that the field is wide open for one or two teams to create some space with the split reaching its halfway point.

You can catch DLim’s 2020 Summer Split debut when FlyQuest takes the Summoner’s Rift against Evil Geniuses on Saturday, July 4.