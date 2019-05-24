FlyQuest reveals its 2019 LCS Summer Split schedule with Neopets

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Several LCS teams have already revealed their schedules for the 2019 Summer Split. While many squads used a traditional approach to their announcements, FlyQuest took a much cuter route.

The organization decided to reveal its entire schedule using characters from the popular online game, Neopets. Each team was represented by its recognizable color scheme placed on different animals.

FlyQuest on Twitter Our 2019 #LCS Summer Split schedule, but with Neopets. Catch the full schedule from https://t.co/d4Q3QGyO1r tomorrow! Week 1:

Golden Guardians, for example, were represented by a gold and blue griffin. TSM were a grey and white dinosaur, Clutch Gaming were a red bull, and Team Liquid were a blue and white seahorse creature. Many of the animals chosen corresponded well with whatever organization they were paired up with.

Many people within the League of Legends community enjoyed the throwback to Neopets. Even Liquid said that FlyQuest “[won] the schedule reveal.” Popular streamer Joedat “Voyboy” Esfahani also said that the reveal was brilliant, while asking fans to donate items for his “dying Neopets.“

Neopets on Twitter @FlyQuest @Invert_LoL TNT is rooting for you! 🎊

The final touch was an actual answer from the Neopets team, who showed off a custom-made dragon pet wearing a FlyQuest jersey in support. Look out for more Neopets references from FlyQuest throughout the Summer Split when the season begins on June 1.