FlyQuest reportedly acquires Johnsun from Dignitas ahead of 2021 LCS season

FlyQuest is finalizing a buyout agreement with Dignitas for AD carry Johnsun, according to Jacob Wolf.

Johnsun made his LCS debut last spring with Dignitas and made an immediate impact on the team’s starting roster. Now, he’ll have the chance to do so again with FlyQuest.

Sources: @FlyQuest have reached a verbal agreement with @dignitas to acquire @Johnsun_lol as their new AD carry.



FlyQuest also acquired @deftlylol Monday as a part of a deal that sent @IgNarLoL to @EvilGeniuses. Johnsun will be the starter if paperwork is completed. — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 17, 2020

This news comes just a day after FlyQuest reportedly made several other moves in the free agency market. Yesterday, the team reportedly acquired Licorice, Palafox, and Diamond from Cloud9 while also reportedly acquiring Josedeodo from Rainbow7 of the LLA.

FlyQuest also acquired another ADC in Deftly from Evil Geniuses last week after he spent the 2020 season playing for that organization’s Academy League team.

These moves most likely mean that FlyQuest’s franchise ADC Wildturtle will ultimately be forced to find a new home. WildTurtle spent nearly four years with FlyQuest, but with Deftly and now Johnsun joining the roster, the longtime veteran could be out of the equation.

Most importantly, Johnsun represents the final move for a FlyQuest roster that has replaced all five of its 2020 starters in the span of just one day. After finishing second in back-to-back splits last season while also reaching the World Championship, FlyQuest has moved on from every single player who was a part of that season’s run.

