FlyQuest extend their LCS win streak with the help of Jarvan IV support

After a 2-0 performance last week in the LCS, FlyQuest entered today’s match ready to unveil a new bot lane duo partner for Sona—Jarvan IV.

The Sona and Jarvan bot lane helped FlyQuest find their third consecutive win after defeating Golden Guardians to begin week six of the 2019 LCS Summer Split.

“One of the things that counters a Sona lane as we’ve seen is [that] teams try to take the Tahm Kench away, then try to have strong dive presence,” FlyQuest head coach Gabriel “Invert” Zoltan-Johan said after the game’s draft phase concluded. With Tahm Kench taken away by Golden Guardians with their first pick, FlyQuest revealed their Jarvan, a champion that can better “prevent dives compared to the Pyke people tend to pick.”

FlyQuest’s plan was successful and AD carry Jason “WildTurtle” Tran was able to safely scale up during the laning phase.

“I think it felt fine,” WildTurtle said in the post-game interview regarding their bot lane matchup against Golden Guardian’s Varus and Tahm Kench duo. “I actually don’t know how that matchup is supposed to play out so we just kinda winged it and tried our best haha.”

WildTurtle and support Kim “Wadid” Bae-in’s best proved good enough, with the two entering the mid game as impactful forces, especially Wadid’s Jarvan with the champion’s engage prowess.

FQ GGS teamfight Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by smashhgg

When it came to teamfights, though, WildTurtle and Wadid played a more supportive role to their top laner Omran “V1per” Shoura, who destroyed fights with his signature Riven pocket pick. Thanks to V1per’s amazing teamfighting, FlyQuest found the game-winning Baron and closed out the match shortly after.

Although FlyQuest are on a three-game win streak now, they’ll have a tough test tomorrow against the LCS champions, Team Liquid.

“Just play what we’re good at, and just try to win, that’s it,” WildTurtle said on what FlyQuest needs to do to defeat Liquid.

Before leaving the stage, WildTurle left just one message to Liquid’s star AD carry, Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng.

“Better bot wins.”