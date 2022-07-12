Finding Neeko: League player cheats death by using champion’s clone over and over again

In League of Legends, there are a number of champions that possess mechanics that allow players to escape sticky situations—and Neeko is one of them.

A player on League’s subreddit called Jafiekitten recently posted a clip of them making a great escape. In the video, the player smartly uses Neeko’s clone to escape certain death over and over again, ultimately saving themselves from four enemies.

The clip begins with a failed teamfight in the mid lane. Neeko initially escapes death with just 44 health points left and begins to make her way into the jungle. But she runs over an enemy ward, leading to her being chased down.

Four champions tried their hardest to catch Neeko, including Tahm Kench, Volibear, Lux, and Jhin. The latter was close to doing so, but once he got in reach of the Curious Chameleon, she had already regenerated enough health to put up a fight, from which she emerged victorious thanks to her brilliant use of Pop Blossom (R).

The remaining three enemies didn’t give up on finding Neeko but wasted their abilities in their efforts to do so. Nevertheless, the player was too smart to be caught and in the end, reached safety.

Neeko, however, ended up losing the game in fewer than 27 minutes, according to OP.GG. Still, the clip of the heroic escape is an admirable highlight, and one the player should be proud of.